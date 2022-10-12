Amazon October Prime Day: Get Trendy Jewelry & Accessories On Sale From Ray-Ban, JW PEI & More

Accessories often make the outfit, so shop the trendiest jewelry and accessories for as low as $8 during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

My Pinterest boards are typically flooded with the coolest jewelry and accessory trends. From classic chunky gold hoop earrings and statement rings to legwarmers worn over platform loafers, I find myself constantly saving these looks in hopes of one day achieving them myself. My one problem is that I never knew quite where to shop the head-turning looks—until this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale rolled around.

Right now, Amazon has some of the best deals on the trendiest jewelry and accessories that will have you looking like you just stepped out of your Pinterest saves. From $55 off Ray-Ban sunglasses and JW PEI handbags for under $65 to functional necklace extenders for $8, you can shop jewelry and accessories for a limited time.

Read on for the jewelry and more accessories that Amazon reviewers and we here at E! totally love.

Gold Hoop Earrings Set for Women

Gold chunky hoops took social media by storm one day and the trend has been flooding my TikTok For You Page ever since. You can shop the trend with this gold hoop earring set for $14. One reviewer writes that the "earrings are hypoallergic, cheap and they look great. I wear them every day and they haven't change color."

$29
$14
Amazon

JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

Among many of JW PEI's current deals is the popular Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag in a variety of different shades for $64 instead of the usual $80. Grab the shoulder bag in this chic dark brown tone and add it as a staple in your fall accessory collection.

$80
$64
Amazon

Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses

Many Ray-Ban sunglasses are currently on sale this Prime Day. For $55 off, you can get one of the trendiest pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses, with almost 5,000 top rated reviews.

$163
$107
Amazon

HUE Women's Slouch Sock 3 Pair Pack

These slouchy, thick socks are perfect for the oncoming fall and winter seasons. You can layer them over leggings and wear them under your boots— I like to wear them with any sneaker or platform loafers. Save $10 on these socks during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

$21
$11
Amazon

2PCS Pearl Necklace Set

If you don't want to commit to the classic Vivienne Westwood choker just quite yet, start off with this pearl necklace choker set from Amazon on sale today for just $13. It comes with a gold and silver pendant and has over 2,000 almost five star reviews.

$20
$13
Amazon

DREAM PAIRS Womens Cowboy Boots

Cowboy boots for $36 are a complete steal, especially when they're a trendy, understated take on the trend. Pair these black heeled knee-high cowboy boots with a midi dress for a perfect fall ensemble. 

$66
$36
Amazon

Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses

A powerful pair of shades is the perfect way to step up your outfit game. For $10, you can get these super trendy, retro black sunglasses. They're so comfortable you'll want to wear them during all hours of the day, just as your favorite Love Island contestant would.

$21
$10
Amazon

Gold Bead Bracelet for Women

You know that feeling after you've worn a piece of jewelry for so long, it feels wrong to leave the house without it? That's how I feel about these gold beaded bracelets. You can stock up on the stylish stretchable elastic bracelets for just under $13.

$16
$13
Amazon

JW PEI Women's Abacus Bag

JW PEI currently has so many of its bags and accessories on sale during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, like this Abacus Bag for $64. The quirky shape and vibrant colors of the bag make it a perfect standout piece for a great price.

$80
$64
Amazon

ANDOILT Women's Genuine Leather Wallet

On the market for a new wallet? This cardholder will keep you stylish and organized all at once, for just $22. It has over 13,000 ratings, most of which rave about the sturdiness and spaciousness.

$28
$22
Amazon

3 Pcs 925 Sterling Silver Necklace Extenders

A good accessory hack for your necklaces that are super cute but simply the wrong length are necklace extenders. You can snag these silver necklace extenders for $8 and layer your favorite pieces perfectly, without any tangled chains.

$13
$8
Amazon

Safety Pin Earrings

Office supplies, but make them chic. These safety pin earrings studded with sparkly crystal details are a cute way to add a bit of personality to your outfits, especially at work. One reviewer writes, "These earrings are so cute. They're just the right size so as not to be statement earrings but aren't small either. They're very noticeable with the sparkle. They also look expensive while being very affordable."

$15
$12
Amazon

SOJOS Retro Square Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

Aviator sunglasses have been a celeb go-to for decades now. This modern twist on the retro aviator sunglass trend is currently $12, and with over 2,000 raving reviews, they won't disappoint.

$20
$12
Amazon

Wowshow Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings

If you need a staple gold earring that you can wear everyday, these chunky gold hoop earrings are a super chic, super affordable option. It has over 2,000 reviews, one of them stating, "These little earrings are excellent! They're beautiful while wearing. The thickness is just perfect."

$11
$8
Amazon

Corduroy Tote Bag

If you're in your tote bag era, you should definitely get your hands on this $16 corduroy tote bag in the most perfect autumnal dark green shade. It's fashionable, lightweight and durable so that you can use it as a laptop bag, grocery bag or anything in between.

$26
$16
Amazon

Wecoe 10 Pack Satin Headbands

Headbands are coming back this fall to remind you of your middle school days, in the best way possible— and it's definitely a trend I can get behind. To keep up with the preppy headband look, grab this pack of ten satin headbands for $10 and get to styling. 

$16
$10
Amazon

