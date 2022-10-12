Amazon October Prime Day: Get Trendy Jewelry & Accessories On Sale From Ray-Ban, JW PEI & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
My Pinterest boards are typically flooded with the coolest jewelry and accessory trends. From classic chunky gold hoop earrings and statement rings to legwarmers worn over platform loafers, I find myself constantly saving these looks in hopes of one day achieving them myself. My one problem is that I never knew quite where to shop the head-turning looks—until this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale rolled around.
Right now, Amazon has some of the best deals on the trendiest jewelry and accessories that will have you looking like you just stepped out of your Pinterest saves. From $55 off Ray-Ban sunglasses and JW PEI handbags for under $65 to functional necklace extenders for $8, you can shop jewelry and accessories for a limited time.
Read on for the jewelry and more accessories that Amazon reviewers and we here at E! totally love.
Gold Hoop Earrings Set for Women
Gold chunky hoops took social media by storm one day and the trend has been flooding my TikTok For You Page ever since. You can shop the trend with this gold hoop earring set for $14. One reviewer writes that the "earrings are hypoallergic, cheap and they look great. I wear them every day and they haven't change color."
JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
Among many of JW PEI's current deals is the popular Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag in a variety of different shades for $64 instead of the usual $80. Grab the shoulder bag in this chic dark brown tone and add it as a staple in your fall accessory collection.
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Many Ray-Ban sunglasses are currently on sale this Prime Day. For $55 off, you can get one of the trendiest pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses, with almost 5,000 top rated reviews.
HUE Women's Slouch Sock 3 Pair Pack
These slouchy, thick socks are perfect for the oncoming fall and winter seasons. You can layer them over leggings and wear them under your boots— I like to wear them with any sneaker or platform loafers. Save $10 on these socks during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
2PCS Pearl Necklace Set
If you don't want to commit to the classic Vivienne Westwood choker just quite yet, start off with this pearl necklace choker set from Amazon on sale today for just $13. It comes with a gold and silver pendant and has over 2,000 almost five star reviews.
DREAM PAIRS Womens Cowboy Boots
Cowboy boots for $36 are a complete steal, especially when they're a trendy, understated take on the trend. Pair these black heeled knee-high cowboy boots with a midi dress for a perfect fall ensemble.
Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses
A powerful pair of shades is the perfect way to step up your outfit game. For $10, you can get these super trendy, retro black sunglasses. They're so comfortable you'll want to wear them during all hours of the day, just as your favorite Love Island contestant would.
Gold Bead Bracelet for Women
You know that feeling after you've worn a piece of jewelry for so long, it feels wrong to leave the house without it? That's how I feel about these gold beaded bracelets. You can stock up on the stylish stretchable elastic bracelets for just under $13.
JW PEI Women's Abacus Bag
JW PEI currently has so many of its bags and accessories on sale during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, like this Abacus Bag for $64. The quirky shape and vibrant colors of the bag make it a perfect standout piece for a great price.
ANDOILT Women's Genuine Leather Wallet
On the market for a new wallet? This cardholder will keep you stylish and organized all at once, for just $22. It has over 13,000 ratings, most of which rave about the sturdiness and spaciousness.
Safety Pin Earrings
Office supplies, but make them chic. These safety pin earrings studded with sparkly crystal details are a cute way to add a bit of personality to your outfits, especially at work. One reviewer writes, "These earrings are so cute. They're just the right size so as not to be statement earrings but aren't small either. They're very noticeable with the sparkle. They also look expensive while being very affordable."
SOJOS Retro Square Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Aviator sunglasses have been a celeb go-to for decades now. This modern twist on the retro aviator sunglass trend is currently $12, and with over 2,000 raving reviews, they won't disappoint.
Wowshow Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings
If you need a staple gold earring that you can wear everyday, these chunky gold hoop earrings are a super chic, super affordable option. It has over 2,000 reviews, one of them stating, "These little earrings are excellent! They're beautiful while wearing. The thickness is just perfect."
Corduroy Tote Bag
If you're in your tote bag era, you should definitely get your hands on this $16 corduroy tote bag in the most perfect autumnal dark green shade. It's fashionable, lightweight and durable so that you can use it as a laptop bag, grocery bag or anything in between.
Wecoe 10 Pack Satin Headbands
Headbands are coming back this fall to remind you of your middle school days, in the best way possible— and it's definitely a trend I can get behind. To keep up with the preppy headband look, grab this pack of ten satin headbands for $10 and get to styling.
