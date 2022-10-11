October Prime Day 2022 Deal: Don't Miss This $70 Apple AirPods Discount

Apple AirPods have 476,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Try them out for the first time or make sure you have a backup pair when you shop the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

You never realize how much of a "music person" you are until you forget your headphones. I don't even walk downstairs to get my mail unless I have earbuds in, which is admittedly extreme. Whether you're working, working out, traveling, or just chilling, a quality pair of earbuds is an absolute essential. If you use Apple devices on a daily basis, a set of Apple AirPods could be just what you need for those moments when you need to get in your zone. If you already have AirPods, this is a great time to get a spare since there's an Apple AirPods deal during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Get a pair of Apple AirPods at a $70 discount. They are compatible with all of your Apple products and they're great for calls in addition to listening to music and podcasts. These earbuds have 476,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Shop this limited-time discount before it disappears.

Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds

Apple AirPods have 476,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 24 hours of battery life. They come with a self-charging case and they easily pair with your other Apple products.

$160
$90
Amazon

If you need additional insights before you add this to your cart, check out these rave reviews.

Apple AirPods Reviews

A shopper said, "I bought some airpods because I really did need them, I love music. Whenever I am at work, or doing something productive, I like to listen to music while doing so. Quality A+. Also, apple care comes in handy as well. My right one accidentally got ran over, and with my apple care, apple replaced it within no time. So, thank you."

Another shared, "I had the Beat Flex headset but people couldn't hear me when I talked on the phone. Bought these AirPods and they have been a game changer! People can finally hear me and I don't need to worry about wires either, I love them and highly recommend them."

A happy customer raved, "Very good noise cancellation. I can have any conversation at any place and the noise won't be a problem. I only charge it every three days if so. The music and videos that I listen to are loud and clear. I am very happy with my AirPods."
 
Someone else reviewed, "This sound great! I have had them for a couple years now and I love them."
 
A shopper explained , "For the longest time I thought I didn't need these. I thought they were just expensive and not worth it. I thought my regular cord having earphones were fine. Boy was I wrong. I love the mess out of these!!! My cord would always get hooked on things and rip the phone iut of my pocket or the pod out of my ear. Not anymore!! These awesome airpods let me know when someone is calling me, who it is and if i want to answer. They let me know when i get texts, who they are form and WHAT THEY SAY! i can brag about these babies enough if you are on the fence BUY THEM!!" 

