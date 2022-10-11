October Prime Day 2022 Deal: Don't Miss This $70 Apple AirPods Discount

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You never realize how much of a "music person" you are until you forget your headphones. I don't even walk downstairs to get my mail unless I have earbuds in, which is admittedly extreme. Whether you're working, working out, traveling, or just chilling, a quality pair of earbuds is an absolute essential. If you use Apple devices on a daily basis, a set of Apple AirPods could be just what you need for those moments when you need to get in your zone. If you already have AirPods, this is a great time to get a spare since there's an Apple AirPods deal during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
Get a pair of Apple AirPods at a $70 discount. They are compatible with all of your Apple products and they're great for calls in addition to listening to music and podcasts. These earbuds have 476,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Shop this limited-time discount before it disappears.
Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds
Apple AirPods have 476,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 24 hours of battery life. They come with a self-charging case and they easily pair with your other Apple products.
If you need additional insights before you add this to your cart, check out these rave reviews.
Apple AirPods Reviews
A shopper said, "I bought some airpods because I really did need them, I love music. Whenever I am at work, or doing something productive, I like to listen to music while doing so. Quality A+. Also, apple care comes in handy as well. My right one accidentally got ran over, and with my apple care, apple replaced it within no time. So, thank you."
Another shared, "I had the Beat Flex headset but people couldn't hear me when I talked on the phone. Bought these AirPods and they have been a game changer! People can finally hear me and I don't need to worry about wires either, I love them and highly recommend them."
