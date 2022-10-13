Kim Kardashian Reveals the Sex With Pete Davidson That Was Inspired by Her Grandma MJ

Watch : Kanye's Nasty Text to Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Talks Weight Gain

Kim Kardashian set the world ablaze with this confession.

The SKIMS founder got candid on her sex life during the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians, sharing where she and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson did the deed—and it's all thanks to the advice of her grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.

"Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours. And I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,'" Kim told MJ, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in the episode. "And so, we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."

MJ's response? She teased Kim by asking if this fireplace was in the lobby of the hotel. Which, as an important disclaimer, Kim confirmed it was not. The 41-year-old added, "How creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?" But MJ noted of her own advice, "I know, but I was younger once."