These Are the Fall 2022 Nail Trends Celebrity Manicurists Predict Will Be Your New Obsession

Here's a guide on how to totally nail it this fall.

With a new season upon us comes a fresh set of manicure inspiration. The air starts to get colder and the leaves begin to turn in fiery shades of orange and yellow. It marks a time of transition, not only in a sense of nature, but in a sense of how to express yourself. And nails are the perfect way to do just that.

Whether you're looking to tap into your spooky side with a deep-colored polish or seeking inspiration from your pumpkin spice latte with warm tones, there is a style to be tried that can impact your whole look. After all, Selena Gomez's manicurist Tom Bachik exclusively told E! News that "nails are the ultimate accessory."

"With the perfect set of nails, it doesn't matter what you're wearing," Tom said. "Sweats and sneakers with a fresh mani and you look chic and put together."