These Are the Fall 2022 Nail Trends Celebrity Manicurists Predict Will Be Your New Obsession

Here's a guide on how to totally nail it this fall.
With a new season upon us comes a fresh set of manicure inspiration. The air starts to get colder and the leaves begin to turn in fiery shades of orange and yellow. It marks a time of transition, not only in a sense of nature, but in a sense of how to express yourself. And nails are the perfect way to do just that.
Whether you're looking to tap into your spooky side with a deep-colored polish or seeking inspiration from your pumpkin spice latte with warm tones, there is a style to be tried that can impact your whole look. After all, Selena Gomez's manicurist Tom Bachik exclusively told E! News that "nails are the ultimate accessory."
"With the perfect set of nails, it doesn't matter what you're wearing," Tom said. "Sweats and sneakers with a fresh mani and you look chic and put together."
Which just might be the perfect accessory, as cozy-cute loungewear continues to reign supreme this time of year. And your fall wardrobe isn't the only aspect of your overall look to be impacted by a swipe of lacquer.
Nail artist, Thuy Nguyen, who works closely with Reese Witherspoon, told E! News that your claws can directly inspire your beauty routine, such as mirroring chrome nails with chrome eyeshadow.
"The fun in creating is that you can apply it to different mediums," Thuy said. "Applying different techniques from doing nails while doing your makeup, the method is kind of the same! The brushes may be smaller and thinner, but the concepts are alike in many ways!"
Bottom Line: Polish can be powerful. But when it comes to nails, it can be hard to know exactly which styles are going to be getting hotter as the weather gets colder. Look no further, as we have sourced predictions for fall 2022 nail trends from celebrity manicurists Hannah Lee, Tom and Thuy.
Chrome’s Moment
Earlier this year, Hailey Bieber broke the internet with her viral glazed donut nails. And since then, we’ve seen shimmering sets with chrome powder finishes across social media. Take one look at the hashtag #HaileyBieberNails on TikTok and you’ll discover that it’s amassed more than 400 million views. All that to say, the shimmer is here to stay.
The great thing about chrome powder is the variety of colors that there are to play with. "Chrome is so versatile," Thuy added. "And I’ve been having a lot of fun creating with my clients looks for their different events."
While many of us might not be getting red carpet ready, you can rock the chrome trend with your Halloween costume or during a day out at a pumpkin patch. No matter the occasion, it’s likely there is a perfect metallic pigment to be utilized this season.
Fun With French
While Autumn remains a long-standing symbol of transition, some things never change…completely, that is. While Tom, Thuy and Hannah declared that French manicures will continue to stand the test of time, expect to see an exciting twist on the classic look. Tom recommends trying colored tips for your French mani. The simple swap can elevate your nails to perfectly match your Autumn attire.
And for those who are looking to push the boundaries even further with a change of pace, Hannah proposes the double ombré French tip nail, where polish is applied to the base in an ombré style facing one direction and on the nail's tip in the opposite direction.
"It's your typical ombré nail but then you also do an ombré for the French tip,” Hannah, who has done manicures on Zendaya and Ana de Armas, explained. "It gives a really cool, reverse-gradient look."
Shades of Brown
Maybe your fall coffee order is a classic PSL or perhaps, a caramel cold brew. As it turns out, that drink of choice just might serve as your latest inspiration.
"Traditionally, we see a lot of dark reds and dark purples make their way through fall nail trends," Thuy said, "but this year, shades of brown will spark a lot with artists and clients."
Brown-shade polishes not only serve as an homage to the fall season, but a movement of inclusivity when it comes to the request of a "nude nail." The neutral color family can provide a subtle look on different skin tones, while also offering the opportunity to mix shades in a playful way.
According to Hannah, she anticipates there will also be a rise of "a Skittle manicure but in coffee tones, from a deep chocolatey brown all the way up to a lighter cream." You can achieve this look by painting each nail a different shade within the same color palette.
Simplicity in Shape
As far as how to file your nails, Thuy noted we will be seeing new shapes this fall, but she predicts a rounded almond style will gain popularity. And for good reason, as the rounded edges make it less likely for you to snag your sweater-weather outfits while out and about this season.
The move towards a more practical shape is already beginning. Tom, who recently launched the 2022 Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Ultimate Nail Care Set, shared that his clients’ nails "are going a bit shorter and refined."
The cozy-knit-approved style of a round edge doesn’t just apply to an almond or oval shape. It can also be used to soften a square set. And there’s a way to see which shape is most flattering for your hands no matter the time of year.
"How you pick the best shape for your nail is you look at the cuticle area," Hannah explained. "If it's more square, you wanna shape it to a more square nail."
Talk about a polished set of predictions.