Genevieve Angelson Sounds Off on That Serena Joy Handmaid's Tale Conspiracy Theory

Angelson's character made her debut in episode four of the fifth season as Serena's new hostess after Gilead's embassy—and Serena's makeshift home in Canada—is attacked. But as time has gone on, fans have noticed signs that the new living arrangement may not just be for her protection: Alanis cradles her stomach in awe when she first meets her in episode four, and the Wheelers dictate what Serena eats and drinks.

And while Angelson says she's read comments from fans calling her character a "villain" or "creepy," anything Alanis does—or will do—comes from a place of true belief that Gilead's ways will repopulate the planet.

"I think 'creepy' is deeply caring in the wrong circumstances," she explained. "The reason, I think, people would describe the way that I'm behaving towards Serena Joy as 'creepy' is because I have met someone who was chosen by God to save humanity. Because we're in the fifth season, I think people sometimes forget that the grounding premise of the show is that there is an infertility crisis internationally that is threatening the human race. We may be extinct."

Because of this, Angelson noted that Alanis most likely hasn't met a pregnant person in years; therefore, when she meets Serena, it feels like "salvation."