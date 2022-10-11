October Prime Day 2022 Deal: Get the Keurig Mini With 56,800+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews for Just $50

If you need additional insights before you add this to your cart, check out these rave reviews.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Reviews

A shopper said, "I am the only coffee drinker in our family. When the time came to replace my coffee pot I just wanted something simple. This is perfect for me it was affordable and it's easy to use and clean. This would be ideal for a dorm room as well as it doesn't take up a lot of space. I absolutely recommend!"

Another declared, "Love it, love it, love it! Bought it for traveling and it is so perfect! Easy to use and clean!"

Someone reviewed, "Because who wants to waste an entire pot of coffee. Very convenient, easy to use. No messy clean ups. Perfect for RV living. 10/10 would recommend."

"I like this Keurig because it does not have a water tank that stores more water than what you need for one cup. This maker is small and does not take up much room on the counter," a customer wrote.

Someone else explained, "My husband and I enjoy coffee in the evening and this was perfect. We also are using it when we travel. Easy to pack it up."

"Bought this for my girlfriend. She is so obsessed with this product. She has it on her nightstand by her bed. At night she puts a k pod in and when she wakes up she starts the machine. The color goes well with her decor and blends in nicely. This product is a must for all you men out there that want to give your coffee girl something for as a gift. Pick the color she likes, they come in different colors and buy the thing. You won't be disappointed! Perfect Product Period," a shopper wrote.

Another reviewed, "I got it for $50 this black friday and it was so worth it! it makes everything so tasty and fresh! it is so easy to clean also. i highly recommend buying a My K Cup to use your own ground and save the environment! I love this Keurig so much and I can't imagine life without one now. It also brews hot chocolate deliciously and not watery haha so that's a little plus!"

