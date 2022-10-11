October Prime Day 2022 Deal: Get the Keurig Mini With 56,800+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews for Just $50

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're trying to cut down on your spending, brewing your own beverages is a small way to free up your budget if you make regular visits to the coffee shop. If you're rolling your eyes in response to my suggestion with annoyance at the mere thought of buying an expensive, bulky coffee machine, I am with you on that. If you don't have a ton of counter space at home, but you want a reliable device that makes it easy to brew tea and coffee, I highly recommend the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker. And, before I get into all the reasons why, I want to flag that it's discounted during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
The Keurig is so simple to use and you get an amazing sip of coffee every single time. It's a powerful, yet small machine that delivers consistent results every time. No more measuring coffee grinds. Just put in your favorite K-Cup and a bit of water and you're good to go. Use this for coffee, tea, hot chocolate, matcha, hot apple cider, and more delicious beverages. This machine comes in grey, pink, red, black, olive green, and mint.
I'm not the only one who loves the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker. It has 56,800+ five-star Amazon reviews. Normally, you can get one of these for $100, but they're on sale for just $50 for a very limited time. Shop this deal before it sells out. You won't regret it.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 12 oz. Brew Sizes
This easy-to-use coffee maker is just what you need if you brew one cup at a time. Just add water and your favorite K-Cup flavor. It's really that simple and way cheaper than buying coffee every day. Amazon has this model in six colorways.
If you need additional insights before you add this to your cart, check out these rave reviews.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Reviews
A shopper said, "I am the only coffee drinker in our family. When the time came to replace my coffee pot I just wanted something simple. This is perfect for me it was affordable and it's easy to use and clean. This would be ideal for a dorm room as well as it doesn't take up a lot of space. I absolutely recommend!"
Another declared, "Love it, love it, love it! Bought it for traveling and it is so perfect! Easy to use and clean!"
Someone reviewed, "Because who wants to waste an entire pot of coffee. Very convenient, easy to use. No messy clean ups. Perfect for RV living. 10/10 would recommend."
"I like this Keurig because it does not have a water tank that stores more water than what you need for one cup. This maker is small and does not take up much room on the counter," a customer wrote.
Someone else explained, "My husband and I enjoy coffee in the evening and this was perfect. We also are using it when we travel. Easy to pack it up."
"Bought this for my girlfriend. She is so obsessed with this product. She has it on her nightstand by her bed. At night she puts a k pod in and when she wakes up she starts the machine. The color goes well with her decor and blends in nicely. This product is a must for all you men out there that want to give your coffee girl something for as a gift. Pick the color she likes, they come in different colors and buy the thing. You won't be disappointed! Perfect Product Period," a shopper wrote.
Another reviewed, "I got it for $50 this black friday and it was so worth it! it makes everything so tasty and fresh! it is so easy to clean also. i highly recommend buying a My K Cup to use your own ground and save the environment! I love this Keurig so much and I can't imagine life without one now. It also brews hot chocolate deliciously and not watery haha so that's a little plus!"
