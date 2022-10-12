How Sebastián Yatra Surprised Himself When He Bopped to the Top of His Music Game

Watch : Sebastian Yatra Talks Musical Journey & Secret to Success

In a way, singer Sebastián Yatra has Zac Efron to thank for his career in music. Because unlike Troy Bolton, he wasn't one to bet on making it big.

While growing up in Miami, the "Ojos Marrones" singer casually listened to his dad play the guitar before reluctantly participating in school choir. But when he turned 12 and landed the starring role in his middle school's production of High School Musical, something changed.

"I realized that when I got on stage, people connected," Sebastián told E! News in an exclusive interview. "They looked at me when I was doing whatever it was I was doing and that charisma is kind of what told me, ‘Hey man, you have an opportunity if you work on it. Build on this to see where music can take you.' It was something that for some reason, I knew could happen, but it depended on how far I was willing to take it and how much I was willing to work."

15 years later, his hustle has taken him straight to the top.