Exclusive

How Sebastián Yatra Surprised Himself When He Bopped to the Top of His Music Game

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Sebastián Yatra looked back on his journey from a Miami drama student performing in High School Musical to becoming a Latin Grammy nominee.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 12, 2022 1:00 PMTags
MusicConcertsInterviewsExclusivesCelebritiesLatinEntertainmentHispanic Heritage Month
Watch: Sebastian Yatra Talks Musical Journey & Secret to Success

In a way, singer Sebastián Yatra has Zac Efron to thank for his career in music. Because unlike Troy Bolton, he wasn't one to bet on making it big.

While growing up in Miami, the "Ojos Marrones" singer casually listened to his dad play the guitar before reluctantly participating in school choir. But when he turned 12 and landed the starring role in his middle school's production of High School Musical, something changed. 

"I realized that when I got on stage, people connected," Sebastián told E! News in an exclusive interview. "They looked at me when I was doing whatever it was I was doing and that charisma is kind of what told me, ‘Hey man, you have an opportunity if you work on it. Build on this to see where music can take you.' It was something that for some reason, I knew could happen, but it depended on how far I was willing to take it and how much I was willing to work."

15 years later, his hustle has taken him straight to the top.

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Now a bona fide Latin music superstar, he wrapped up the United States leg of his Dharma world tour earlier this month. And in November, the 27-year-old could win up to four trophies at the 2022 Latin Grammy awards including Album of the Year.

It's a journey—and career—Sebastián didn't exactly predict when he was a little kid. "It never even crossed my mind," the singer said after joking about his very first acting role as a shark in his elementary school play. "It's crazy how from one moment to the other, you discover your passion and you know that's what you want to do for the rest of your life."

Erick Fernando Quituizaca

From the beginning, Sebastián said his mom's support has been "very important" as he grew in recognition and success. To this day, she won't pass on seeing her son perform live including his Oct. 7 and 8 shows in Washington D.C. and New York City.

"My dad has always supported me as well," he said. "They invested in our happiness more than anything else." And it's clear Sebastián couldn't be more thrilled with the return.

On Oct. 1, he was able to sell out Miami's FTX Arena. And while the moment may be nothing to some artists, Sebastián couldn't help but share how the accomplishment is a symbol for how far he has come.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

2

Tom Brady Is Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bündchen Split Rumors

3

Blake Shelton Announces He's Leaving The Voice Next Season

photos
Movies & TV Shows to Honor Hispanic Heritage Month

"My biggest dream was to one day sing at that arena and fill it up and 12 years later, after that dream started, it happened," he said. "My first show where I went there was probably 20 years ago."

Erick Fernando Quituizaca

As Sebastian continues his world tour while balancing everything from McDonalds campaigns and movie projects like Space Cadet, the Oscar nominee has a piece of advice for dreamers hoping to reach their goals.

"My advice to anyone is if you have the talent or you're smart, you can make anything happen," he said. "But it's not about just making it happen. It's how you make it happen and the impact you have on others and having it not be just about yourself."

Keep scrolling to see more of the Dharma world tour.

Erick Fernandoq
Go Time

In February, Sebastián Yatra kicked off his Dharma World Tour produced by Live Nation. Several stops are planned through December.

Erick Fernando Quituizaca
Big Apple Memories

On Oct 8, Sebastián took his tour to the United Palace in New York. According to an audience member, fans from around the world watched the singer perform his biggest hits including "Robarte Un Beso." And yes, he managed to pull off four outfit changes during the show. 

Erick Fernandoq
Dress to Impress

Throughout the tour, Sebastián will work with stylist Daniela Gutiérrez on an assortment of fashionable looks. "I get involved in the sense that I'm like, ‘I like this, I don't like this. I like this. Let's go in this direction,'" he told E! News. "I want to trust and have people that are great at what they do. I let them guide me as well. Obviously I have my taste in it, but it's a huge team effort and we're all motivated and happy with what we come up with." 

Erick Fernandoq
Fashion Talks

Sebastián admits his outfit choices can help tell a story while on stage. As he explained, "I really like how all the moments are being portrayed with the clothes because in the end, the clothes are just a form of expression." 

Erick Fernando Quituizaca
Dream Big

No matter where you see Sebastián live, the singer has one goal for concertgoers. "I hope that you live more than a show," he shared, "but an interactive experience in something where you feel and reflect and leave loving life just a little bit more than before you came inside."

Erick Fernandoq
Preparation Matters

Before taking the stage, Sebastián can be found backstage warming up his hands on the piano and guitar. "I'm also warming up my voice and my body with dancers," he added. "There are so many elements in this show that it's all about preparing everything with the team including a sound check before."

Erick Fernandoq
Peace & Quiet

After meeting with fans before the show, Sebastián makes it a priority to enjoy a few minutes to himself. "I try to have 15 minutes to myself just to not think about anything, just prepare for all that energy that I'm going to receive," he said. "It's a beautiful experience." 

Erick Fernandoq
Celebrate Good Times

How does an artist relax in the middle of a jam-packed tour schedule? Sebastián has some ideas. "A way that I unwind is yoga. Meditation helps me out. I started zooming with a psychologist five or six months ago and that helped me out a lot," he said. "Reading, staying in touch with family and the people I love and just being honest with myself." 

Erick Fernandoq
Follow Your Heart

Throughout the tour, Sebastián hopes to follow a certain mindset. "I used to go after my dreams and chase after my dreams, but that never helped me because my dreams aren't here with me," he explained. "They are so far away. It's like anticipating happiness or anticipating what I'm going to want in the future. I know what I love and what direction I want to go towards but I'm following my heart. My heart's with me right here and it helps me stay present and it helps me enjoy what's happening right now in this very moment." 

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

2

Tom Brady Is Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bündchen Split Rumors

3

Blake Shelton Announces He's Leaving The Voice Next Season

4

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump: See the Precious Pic

5

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on TikTok-Famous Products

Latest News

Drake Honors “Twin” Son Adonis on His 5th Birthday

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

See Gisele Bündchen's Reaction to This Quote on Relationships

Save 30% On the Hydro Flask Bottle With 31,800+ 5-Star Reviews

Update!

Prime Day: Save $57 on Massage Therapy Gun With 9,500+ 5-Star Reviews

October Prime Day 2022 Deal: Get 4 Pairs of Leggings for $48

Exclusive

Why John Stamos Isn't Interested In Another Full House Reboot