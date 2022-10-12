How Sebastián Yatra Surprised Himself When He Bopped to the Top of His Music Game

In a way, singer Sebastián Yatra has Zac Efron to thank for his career in music. Because unlike Troy Bolton, he wasn't one to bet on making it big.
While growing up in Miami, the "Ojos Marrones" singer casually listened to his dad play the guitar before reluctantly participating in school choir. But when he turned 12 and landed the starring role in his middle school's production of High School Musical, something changed.
"I realized that when I got on stage, people connected," Sebastián told E! News in an exclusive interview. "They looked at me when I was doing whatever it was I was doing and that charisma is kind of what told me, ‘Hey man, you have an opportunity if you work on it. Build on this to see where music can take you.' It was something that for some reason, I knew could happen, but it depended on how far I was willing to take it and how much I was willing to work."
15 years later, his hustle has taken him straight to the top.
Now a bona fide Latin music superstar, he wrapped up the United States leg of his Dharma world tour earlier this month. And in November, the 27-year-old could win up to four trophies at the 2022 Latin Grammy awards including Album of the Year.
It's a journey—and career—Sebastián didn't exactly predict when he was a little kid. "It never even crossed my mind," the singer said after joking about his very first acting role as a shark in his elementary school play. "It's crazy how from one moment to the other, you discover your passion and you know that's what you want to do for the rest of your life."
From the beginning, Sebastián said his mom's support has been "very important" as he grew in recognition and success. To this day, she won't pass on seeing her son perform live including his Oct. 7 and 8 shows in Washington D.C. and New York City.
"My dad has always supported me as well," he said. "They invested in our happiness more than anything else." And it's clear Sebastián couldn't be more thrilled with the return.
On Oct. 1, he was able to sell out Miami's FTX Arena. And while the moment may be nothing to some artists, Sebastián couldn't help but share how the accomplishment is a symbol for how far he has come.
"My biggest dream was to one day sing at that arena and fill it up and 12 years later, after that dream started, it happened," he said. "My first show where I went there was probably 20 years ago."
As Sebastian continues his world tour while balancing everything from McDonalds campaigns and movie projects like Space Cadet, the Oscar nominee has a piece of advice for dreamers hoping to reach their goals.
"My advice to anyone is if you have the talent or you're smart, you can make anything happen," he said. "But it's not about just making it happen. It's how you make it happen and the impact you have on others and having it not be just about yourself."
