Why Shay Mitchell Isn’t Labeling Herself Amid Speculation About Her Sexuality

Shay Mitchell has no secrets to explain.

The Pretty Little Liars alum sparked speculation about her sexuality after duetting a TikTok on bisexuality. The original video shows a person showing off a green velvet couch, adding, "If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?"

In her response, Shay displayed her own green velvet couch in a Oct. 6 TikTok. The video had fans flooding her comments, writing, "Are you saying what I think you're saying!?!?!" and "Don't play with us shay."

Others fans referenced the queer characters Shay has played, such as Emily Fields in PLL, Peach Salinger in You and Stella in Dollface.

While exclusively speaking to E! News at the Oct. 9 launch of her new BÉIS collaboration, the actress noted that despite the speculation following the TikTok, she doesn't think she has to explain herself.

"I don't know if I have to clear the air," Shay said. "I think it's just always been the same thing as the characters I played."