Exclusive

Why Shay Mitchell Isn’t Labeling Herself Amid Speculation About Her Sexuality

Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell discussed the viral TikTok that caused fans to speculate about her sexuality with E! News. Here's what she had to say.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Oct 11, 2022 8:57 PM
Watch: Why Shay Mitchell Says Having 2 Kids Is "WILD"

Shay Mitchell has no secrets to explain.

The Pretty Little Liars alum sparked speculation about her sexuality after duetting a TikTok on bisexuality. The original video shows a person showing off a green velvet couch, adding, "If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?"

In her response, Shay displayed her own green velvet couch in a Oct. 6 TikTok. The video had fans flooding her comments, writing, "Are you saying what I think you're saying!?!?!" and "Don't play with us shay."

Others fans referenced the queer characters Shay has played, such as Emily Fields in PLL, Peach Salinger in You and Stella in Dollface.

While exclusively speaking to E! News at the Oct. 9 launch of her new BÉIS collaboration, the actress noted that despite the speculation following the TikTok, she doesn't think she has to explain herself.

"I don't know if I have to clear the air," Shay said. "I think it's just always been the same thing as the characters I played."

Shay Mitchell's Best Looks

She continued, "I've never been one to label myself. I have a green velvet couch and I have fun on TikTok. So there we go. Period."

However, one thing she was happy to dive into was how much her experience as a mother of two has changed since giving birth to her second child—a baby girl named Rome—with longtime partner Matte Babel earlier this year. (The two also share 3-year-old daughter Atlas.)

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

"Going from no kids to one kid is a lot easier than going from one kid to two kids," Shay explained. "It's amazing, but it is a whole other ballgame."

To read more about how Shay has been handling being a mother of two, click here.

