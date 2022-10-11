Tom Brady Reflects on Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bündchen Split Rumors

Watch : Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing

Tom Brady's reflection on mental health is nothing short of a touchdown.

In honor of World Mental Health Day, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, got candid about how he deals with the pressure on and off the field.

"Everyone has different situations in their life and children, and, you know, you worry about their mental health, you worry about your parents, obviously yourself," he said on the Oct. 10 episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "I think I've had to learn a lot of things over a long period of time in sports. I think there's an intense amount of stress that we all deal with, and how do you relieve stress so that you're not inflicting so much damage on yourself through kind of stress response?"

The answer for Brady has been looking after not only his body but also his mind.

"I think there was a part of us where we felt like, you know, 'Suck it up and deal with it,'" the athlete continued. "And I think you realize that there's a lot, especially in today's day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us and the amount of responsibilities we have."

He added, "And also, I think there's part of us that are held to a certain standard that we're almost inhuman. You know, you hear this a lot from people that say, ‘You know, I'm only human.' We are only human. We're not inhuman. We're not immune to a lot of the things that just life brings us."