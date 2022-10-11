How Prince Harry Helped Meghan Markle During "Worst Point" in Her Mental Health Journey

Watch : Prince Harry Shares Update on Archie & Lilibet

Prince Harry has always been Meghan Markle's knight in shining armor.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about how her husband helped her with a referral to a professional when her mental health was at a low point.

"I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call and I called this woman," Meghan, 41, shared on the Oct. 11 episode of her Archetypes podcast, "she didn't know I was even calling her and she was checking out at the grocery store."

Meghan said she introduced herself to the woman, who had no idea who she was speaking to, noting that despite being distracted, the professional could sense the urgency.

"You can literally hear her going, ‘Wait sorry, I'm just, who is this?'" she continued. "Um, and saying I need help and she could hear the dire state that I was in. But I think it's for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it."