Inventing Anna's Anna Delvey Spotted for the First Time Since Prison Release

Life is for living, you know, so Anna Delvey (a.k.a Anna Sorokin) is going to live it.
On Oct. 11, the 31-year-old, whose fake heiress persona and legal troubles became the subject of Netflix's Inventing Anna, stepped out in New York City apartment for a court appointment.
In true socialite fashion, Anna was dressed to impress in a stylish black trench coat, matching trousers and strappy heels. She completed her look with oversized sunglasses and a scarf—interestingly monogramed with the initials of her infamous alias—wrapped around her head.
Anna's outing comes just days after her release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, where she spent more than a year behind bars for overstaying her visa. In a statement to E! News, her attorney John Sandweg confirmed that a judge "recognized that immigration detention was no longer necessary for Anna," though the ruling "does not mean that Anna will get a free pass" as she'll be under house arrest.
"She will continue to face deportation proceedings and her release will be closely monitored by ICE and the State of New York," he added. "As the Court found, however, the evidence clearly demonstrated that any risks can be more than adequately mitigated by appropriate supervision."
And while Anna's movements are being monitored through an ankle bracelet, she much prefers her new living arrangements than being behind bars. As she recently explained to The New York Times, "I can have visitors beyond just 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. We'll just see what I can do from here. I guess everybody will be coming to me."
Noting that she'll likely remain in the Big Apple as she continues to fight her deportation case, Anna added, "I'm really, really happy about that. That's exactly what I wanted. I'm just hoping to get more freedom eventually."
In 2017, Anna was arrested and charged with defrauding or intentionally deceiving major financial institutions, banks, hotels and acquaintances into financing her extravagant lifestyle by pretending she was the daughter of a German oil tycoon. Two years later, she convicted of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree and theft of services, though acquitted on two additional charges.
She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, which included time spent behind bars during her trial, but was released in February 2021 and then detained by immigration authorities over visa issues.
"I definitely have a way different perspective now than I did when I came out the first time last February," Anna told NYT. "It's just impossible to have been through what I've been through without changing. I learned so much being in jail."
She added, "There's a very well-documented arc about how I've felt about everything. It wouldn't be right if I were just to switch in one day. That would be very disingenuous. It's a process. I am regretful about the way things played out. The way I've tried to see my experience is to learn from it: Who I am today is because of the decisions I made in the past."