Baywatch’s Donna D’Errico Trades Iconic Red Swimsuit for Blue Lingerie to Tease OnlyFans

From the beach to the boudoir.

Baywatch alum Donna D'Errico proved her curves are still slow-motion-worthy, as she shared a seriously sexy photo of herself on Instagram on Oct. 10.

Trading in her iconic red one-piece swimsuit, the 54-year old—who played lifeguard Donna Marco on the hit drama from 1996 to 1998—modeled a sexy blue two-piece lingerie set, featuring a barely-there triable bottom and lacy bustier. She cheekily captioned the steamy snap, "Oh no she did not just now post a photo of herself in her underwear. #OhYesIDid."

In addition to teasing the link to her OnlyFans page, Donna also included the enticing hashtag, #letschat.

The post caught the eye of fellow Baywatch babe Carmen Electra, who left the comment, "Gorgeous!"

Donna isn't shy about showing some skin on social media, even if it comes with some backlash. Over the summer, the former Playboy Playmate shared a risqué clip of herself posing in an American flag bikini on Independence Day, which garnered several negative comments about her age.