Angela Lansbury Dead at 96

Be our guest in paying tribute to the legendary Angela Lansbury.

Angela died at age 96 on Oct. 11, per a statement to NBC News from her family. The Murder, She Wrote actress passed peacefully in her Los Angeles home, her family said. The actress died five days before her 97th birthday.

Her family noted, "A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined." Her cause of death was not shared.

Her passing comes after the 2003 death of her second husband, Peter Shaw, who she was wed to for 53 years.

Angela, who was born in London, led a career in numerous projects, such as taking on the role of Mrs. Eleanor Shaw Iselin in The Manchurian Candidate, Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast, Aunt Adelaide in Nanny McPhee, Mrs. Van Gundy in Mr. Popper's Penguins and more.

Angela's work in film and TV landed her six Golden Globe awards, 15 Emmy Awards nominations and three Oscar Awards nominations. And back in 2013, Angela received an Honorary Award at the 2013 Governors Awards.