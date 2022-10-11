Angela Lansbury Dead at 96

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Hollywood is the mourning the loss of one of its own.

Angela Lansbury died at age 96 on Oct. 11, per a statement to NBC News from her family. Per the statement, the Murder, She Wrote actress passed peacefully in her Los Angeles home. The timing of her passing came just five days before the actress' 97th birthday.

Angela, who was born in London, led a career in numerous projects, such as taking on the role of Mrs. Eleanor Shaw Iselin in The Manchurian Candidate, Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast, Aunt Adelaide in Nanny McPhee, Mrs. Van Gundy in Mr. Popper's Penguins and more.

Angela's passing comes after the 2003 death of her second husband, Peter Shaw, who she was wed to for 53 years.

Angela is survived by her brother Edgar Lansbury, her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, her three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, and her five great grandchildren.