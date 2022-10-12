The Masked Singer Sneak Peek: Andrew Lloyd Webber Says This Only Murders Star "Can't Sing"

Watch : Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

Andrew Lloyd Webber won't be casting Cara Delevingne anytime soon.

In an exclusive preview of Oct. 12's The Masked Singer, the Broadway legend joined panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as the contestants performed music from his vast body of work. But after Jeong guessed that newcomer Robogirl was actually Selena Gomez's Only Murders In the Building costar Delevingne, the composer had to disagree.

"But she can't sing!" Lloyd Webber refuted Jeong's suggestion. "Cara Delevingne is lovely. But she can't sing as well as this girl, whoever she may be."

Jeong hit back, saying, "You don't know me or Cara Delevingne!"

McCarthy eventually pointed out that the audience cheered more for Jeong mentioning Gomez than Delevingne, suggesting that he should submit her for consideration instead.

So, to massive applause from the crowd, Jeong relented, shouting, "It's Selena Gomez!"

"They clap," Thicke added, referring to the audience, "'Cause it's over."