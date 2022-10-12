The Masked Singer Sneak Peek: Andrew Lloyd Webber Says This Only Murders Star "Can't Sing"

Andrew Lloyd Webber won't be casting Cara Delevingne anytime soon.
In an exclusive preview of Oct. 12's The Masked Singer, the Broadway legend joined panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as the contestants performed music from his vast body of work. But after Jeong guessed that newcomer Robogirl was actually Selena Gomez's Only Murders In the Building costar Delevingne, the composer had to disagree.
"But she can't sing!" Lloyd Webber refuted Jeong's suggestion. "Cara Delevingne is lovely. But she can't sing as well as this girl, whoever she may be."
Jeong hit back, saying, "You don't know me or Cara Delevingne!"
McCarthy eventually pointed out that the audience cheered more for Jeong mentioning Gomez than Delevingne, suggesting that he should submit her for consideration instead.
So, to massive applause from the crowd, Jeong relented, shouting, "It's Selena Gomez!"
"They clap," Thicke added, referring to the audience, "'Cause it's over."
Remaining cast members from season eight of The Masked Singer will be taking on Lloyd Webber's massive library, including numbers from The Phantom of the Opera and Jesus Christ Superstar.
During Oct. 5's episode, Shark Tank investor Daymond John and the Brady Bunch brothers were all unmasked and eliminated. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the small screen siblings—a.k.a. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland—explained how excited they were to work with one another again.
"I was excited to do it because it is the most unique opportunity that show business has to offer," Williams said. "It was to go out and have the freedom of expression and sing and move around and be in a competition and it just appealed to me on every single level. I was very happy to get the call. I think it worked out well that all three of us could do it together."
Watch Lloyd Webber and Jeong's full interaction above, and catch The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.