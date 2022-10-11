Days of Our Lives Star James Lastovic and His Roommate Found Safe After Going Missing in Hawaii

Watch : Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Family Beach Day in Hawaii

The search for Days of Our Lives star James Lastovic, 27, and his roommate Nevin Dizdari, 26, has come to an end.

In a new social media post, Nevin's family confirmed the pair is safe after they briefly went missing in Hawaii.

"UPDATE: My sister and James are okay," Emma Dizdari wrote on Instagram Stories Oct. 11. "They got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to resort now. Thank you everyone for reposting and helping us reach Nevin."

Just one day earlier, James' mom Lucienne Lastovic took to Facebook and shared her son and his roommate were missing. In her social media post, Lucienne said the two young adults were staying over at the Hanalei Bay Resort near Kauai Oct. 7 to Oct. 9. She grew concerned, however, after the pair never made their scheduled flight or returned their rental car.

"This is NOT LIKE THEM! They are both conscientious kids," Lucienne wrote on Facebook Oct. 10. "The LAST THEY WERE HEARD FROM was yesterday Sunday October 9th at 1:30 pm Hawaii time when they texted their hostess at the Hanalei Bay Resort."