Willow Smith Recalls Feeling "Sadness That I Didn’t Know Existed" After Early Success

Willow Smith is reflecting on her first brush with fame.

The singer was just 10 years old when her debut single "Whip My Hair" became a mega hit in 2010. However, the following year—after releasing two more songs—she took a break from her budding music career. Now, she's sharing why she needed that hiatus.

"I saw the dark path I could have gone down. I think I kind of caught myself before my coping mechanisms started too early," she revealed on the Oct. 7 episode of Sirius XM's Bevelations. "I knew I needed to be a kid."

When host Bevy Smith asked Willow how she had the strength to tell her dad, Will Smith, that she wanted to take a break at 11-years-old, the singer explained her mindset at the time. "I had touched a sadness that I didn't know existed. And that was terrifying. Because I was like, 'I've never felt this before. I don't know, this is obviously not healthy,'" she said."'I need to stop this before it becomes a darker, a darker place.'"

The 21-year-old added, "And realistically in my young mind, I really didn't know. I just knew it felt wrong. I just knew it. I just knew everything felt wrong."