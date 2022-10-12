Amazon October Prime Day 2022: The Best Deals on TikTok-Famous Beauty Products, Fashion & Home Decor

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
"TikTok made me buy it" is a phrase most of us know all too well—and if you're reading this article without having ever experienced that social media induced shopping spree spell, you are about to.
If you currently have a bunch of screenshots saved in your phone of products you've been wanting to try, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is here with the best deals of the year on beauty, fashion and home products.
If you want to shop the items from your TikTok For You Page, here is your Amazon Prime Early Access Sale shopping guide to those internet-famous products on sale right now.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This lip sleeping mask is a product you will use all the time. It is the absolute best lip balm around. You'll say goodbye to chapped lips with this one small container will last you a long time, even if you are using it multiple times a day. This lip mask comes in 6 scents and it has 15,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this truly miraculous hair treatment. It is a complete game changer for my routine.
Just apply the treatment to wet hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week. This product has 109,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, Ultra-Gentle, All Hair Types, No White Residue, Paraben & Sulfate-Free
This plant-based dry shampoo has a devoted following. It leaves hair feeling clean, refreshed, and full of volume. It's also great to extend your style after curls or blowouts. This dry shampoo has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush, 2.25 inch Barrel
Going to DryBar for a blowout is such a luxurious, mood-lifting experience. Get that salon-level hairstyle at home with this blow dry brush from the brand.
Proactiv 3 Step Acne Treatment - Benzoyl Peroxide Face Wash, Repairing Acne Spot Treatment for Face and Body, Exfoliating Toner - 30 Day Complete Acne Skin Care Kit
If you've been struggling to get rid of acne, you need to try this iconic three-step system from Proactiv. It includes a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer for a complete skincare regimen. This set has 41,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
We have a lot of appreciation for a two-in-one product, especially a two-in-one mascara that makes your eyelashes look so voluminous. This product from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty is a lash primer and a mascara in one. Put on the primer, wait about 30 seconds, then go in with your mascara and you'll see major difference in the appearance of your lashes.
This product has 15,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula
Do not forget to use toner. A lot of people don't realize how vital this step is to your skincare routine. This alcohol-free toner soothes, tones, hydrates, and balances the skin's pH level, according to the brand. Additionally, it reduces the appearance of pores and helps maintain the skin's moisture barrier.
It has 111,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "So far I am a huge fan! I have always had acne proned skin. I had a terrible breakout last week, and I bought this toner because of the reviews. My breakout has since vanished, and I don't have any pimples right now! After the initial breakout, I did get a pimple here and there and this toner seems to get rid of them overnight."
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
This is a skincare staple, for sure. When a pimple arises, dip a cotton swab into this drying lotion and dab it on top of the blemish. This has a major impact, especially when used overnight.
I'm not the only one who relies on Mario Badescu to banish pimples. This product has 29,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Masks with Volcanic Cluster
Need to clear up congested skin without irritation? Check out this innisfree clay mask. A fan of the mask shared, "This mask is literally my holy grail, I use it twice a week and its amazing, is glides on slowly and you only have to keep it on for 10 minutes to see such a difference in your skin, its literally so smooth after using it and I notice that my skin has gotten healthier and brighter since I have been using Innisfree Products."
The Drop Diana Top Handle Cross Body Bag
This bag from The Drop looks incredibly sophisticated, especially at this price point. It comes in 15 colorways, ranging from bright to neutral. This bag is a fashionista's dream, with one shopper sharing, "Very cute. Great size for traveling as crossbody bag. Looks very quality considering price tag."
DevaCurl Microfiber Anti-Frizz Towel
The DevaCurl Microfiber Anti-Frizz Towel is the holy grail for drying curly hair without damaging your ends with rough towels. If you have curly hair and don't want to deal with long drying times and frizz, grab this towel today for just under $18.
CNP Laboratory Invisible Peeling Booster
Reset your skin with this CNP Laboratory Invisible Peeling Booster that delicately exfoliates and gets rid of dead skin cells so that you can have strong, glowing skin. This exfoliator doesn't require any wiping off and is fit for sensitive skin. Right now, it's $10 off on Amazon.
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hot Rollers
These salon-quality hot rollers can help you achieve volume like no other. In just five to 10 minutes, you'll have gorgeous, shiny and bouncy hair. Play around with your desired curl patterns by leaving the rollers in for a longer or shorter amount of time.
Dermablend Flawless Creator Multi-Use Liquid Foundation Makeup
This Dermablend foundation is meant to be worn more ways than once. It's both buildable for full-coverage and can be mixed with a moisturizer to create a finish more similar to a tinted moisturizer. Currently on sale for $28, you can't go wrong with this lightweight foundation.
Klorane Smoothing and Soothing Eye Masks with Cornflower and Plant-Based Hyaluronic Acid
This set of eye masks will have you feeling revitalized and refreshed in just 15 minutes. Originally priced at $26, you can snag these Klorane Smoothing and Soothing Eye Masks for $18. You'll be feeling brightened and moisturized after just one use.
The Face Shop Real Nature Face Mask 15 Pieces Variety Bundle
Don't know which sheet mask to choose from? The Face Shop has got you covered with this 15 piece variety bundle of hydrating and clarifying face masks. From aloe and pomegranate to green tea and cucumber, these naturally derived face masks are now $21 and totally worth the hype.
Royal Craft Wood Cheese Board and Knife Set
Cheese boards, dessert boards, butter boards and more... you name a board and the masses on TikTok have probably already undertaken it. To keep up with the hype around food boards, check out this Royal Craft Wood cheese board and knife set currently on sale for $43.
