Taylor Swift Steps Out in Style for New York City Movie Screening

She's got that red lip classic thing that you like.
Taylor Swift swapped out her cardigan for a chic blazer during her latest outing in New York City. For the occasion, a screening of The Banshees of Inisherin, her fall look was more than enchanting. At the event—where she was joined by stars such as Oscar Isaac, Colin Farrell and Lily Allen—the singer kept her look cool with a black blazer, brown pants, and a pair of black loafers. For her glam, she kept it to her signature red lip and natural face makeup.
T. Swift's attendance comes on the heels of her recently announced full track list for her album Midnights, releasing on Oct. 21. The upcoming 13-song record was revealed track by track in a series of TikToks made by Taylor, one of which includes an exciting collaboration with Lana Del Rey.
Although Taylor usually lets the music do the talking for her, she did give a rare glimpse into her relationship with Joe Alwyn while discussing a new song called "Lavender Haze."
"I happened upon the phrase lavender haze when I was watching Mad Men," she said of the song's inspiration in an Oct. 3 Instagram post. "And I looked it up—because I thought it sounded cool—and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the ‘50s where they would just describe being in love."
She continued, "Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful."
The "All Too Well" singer then alluded to how public scrutiny can impact a relationship, and the need the arises to protect it.
"I guess, theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off that cloud," she explained. "And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media. And if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're going to weigh in on it."
She then shared how the sentiment was one she could relate to in her own life, saying, "Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."