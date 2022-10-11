Jamie Lee Curtis Teases Her Surprise Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Cameo

2022 is a year of reunions for Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards.
In addition to teaming up with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to take down Michael Myers in the new movie Halloween Ends, Jamie Lee will make a brief appearance on RHOBH's season 12 reunion, which begins Oct. 12. And although she previously stopped by the show earlier this season for charity, the actress admitted that she's never actually watched the Bravo series.
"I've never seen an episode of Housewives," she exclusively told E! News while promoting the horror film. "I don't know anything about it except that I saw a trailer where Kyle was crying, and I called her immediately and said, 'Why are you crying? What happened?'"
Kyle's crying in the reunion trailer is mainly due to the ongoing feud between her half-sister, Kathy Hilton, and co-star Lisa Rinna. While the trailer promises an explosive confrontation between the two ladies, Jamie Lee said she knew to stay out of the drama during her reunion appearance.
"I wore a Switzerland pin," she joked. "I'm like, 'I'm neutral here.' I understand everybody is in conflict with each other and it's reality television. I get that."
Not only does her reunion cameo tie in with the release of Halloween Ends, but the 63-year-old revealed that the real reasoning behind her appearance is to thank the Bravo stars for supporting her charity, My Hand in Yours, which supports Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
This season, Kyle held an event to promote the movie star's organization, during which Dorit Kemsley called the charity's purchasable wind chime "so chic." And thanks to Dorit's comment, Jamie Lee revealed the wind chimes sold out upon the episode's premiere, and have since been renamed the Dorit "Chic" Wind Chime in her honor.
Praising the show's philanthropic efforts, Jamie Lee told E! News, "I'm the lucky recipient because my company is the lucky recipient because those children are the lucky recipient of Dorit's and Kyle's and everybody's enthusiasm."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills three-part season 12 reunion begins Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
Halloween Ends premieres in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 14.
