King Charles III's Coronation Details Revealed

A date for King Charles III's inauguration has officially been set.
Buckingham Palace announced on Oct. 11 that Charles' coronation will be held at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6. During the service, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Charles will be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla. "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future," the Palace said, "while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
While further details have yet to be revealed, the announcement comes just over a month after Queen Elizabeth II's death. Following the royal monarch passing on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, Charles was officially recognized as the new reigning King.
In Charles' first speech as sovereign, he honored his late mother. "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years," he said in part. "May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'"
"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen—my beloved Mother—was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example," Charles also shared in his speech. "Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."
Though additional details about the coronation are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, it's likely that many royal family members will be in attendance at the ceremony, which is taking place on the fourth birthday of Archie Harrison, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
In his September speech, Charles addressed his son and daughter-in-law, who stepped down as senior royals and currently reside in Southern California, saying, "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."