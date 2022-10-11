King Charles III's Coronation Details Revealed

Watch : Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II

A date for King Charles III's inauguration has officially been set.

Buckingham Palace announced on Oct. 11 that Charles' coronation will be held at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6. During the service, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Charles will be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla. "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future," the Palace said, "while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

While further details have yet to be revealed, the announcement comes just over a month after Queen Elizabeth II's death. Following the royal monarch passing on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, Charles was officially recognized as the new reigning King.

In Charles' first speech as sovereign, he honored his late mother. "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years," he said in part. "May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'"