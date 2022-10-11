Stranger Things Writers Reveal Who Eleven Was Supposed to “Mercy Kill” In Season 2

Ahead of season five, the Stranger Things writers shared which character Eleven nearly killed in season two—and it wouldn't have been a happy ending. Find out the surprising reveal here.

Stranger Things was nearly a whole lot stranger.

Continuing their series of publishing "crazy s--t that almost happened" online, the writers of the popular Netflix mystery show have revealed another alternate ending season two scenario—and this time, it involves Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). 

"Crazy s--t that almost happened #2," the writers wrote on their collective Twitter account, "In season 2, Eleven was going to mercy kill her mother."

During the season, Eleven reunited with her long-lost mother Terry (Aimee Mullins) who is in a catatonic state during season two, largely due to the electroshock therapy that Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) had administered after she attempted to rescue her daughter from the dangerous Hawkins Lab. Ultimately, after communicating with her telepathically and learning of the existence of additional lab siblings, Eleven leaves her in the care of her Aunt Becky (Amy Seimetz).

While Eleven's mother was spared by the Stranger Things writers, another key character wasn't so lucky: Joyce (Winona Ryder)'s lovable boyfriend Bob (Sean Astin). Though he ended up dying at the hands of a Demogorgon in the penultimate episode of season two, the Stranger Things writers recently shared that Will (Noah Schnapp) nearly killed him.

Stranger Things Season 5: Everything We Know

"Crazy s--t that almost happened #1," the same account wrote Oct. 5. "In season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob." Clearly, the Hawkins gang has avoided a lot more trauma. 

However, the fallout from season two's events aren't going away anytime soon. In season four, fans were introduced to several of Eleven's siblings that she first learned about from Terry; meanwhile, in the season's finale, Will confirmed that he and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) are still connected after their season two encounter. Now, the group must join forces in season five to defeat Vecna, who has succeeded in merging the Upside Down with Hawkins, Indiana.

While there isn't yet a premiere date for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the writers have confirmed they're back at work, tweeting on Aug. 2, "Day 1."

In the meantime, you can catch up on seasons one through four, which are now streaming on Netflix.

