Stranger Things Writers Reveal Who Eleven Was Supposed to “Mercy Kill” In Season 2

Stranger Things was nearly a whole lot stranger.

Continuing their series of publishing "crazy s--t that almost happened" online, the writers of the popular Netflix mystery show have revealed another alternate ending season two scenario—and this time, it involves Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

"Crazy s--t that almost happened #2," the writers wrote on their collective Twitter account, "In season 2, Eleven was going to mercy kill her mother."

During the season, Eleven reunited with her long-lost mother Terry (Aimee Mullins) who is in a catatonic state during season two, largely due to the electroshock therapy that Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) had administered after she attempted to rescue her daughter from the dangerous Hawkins Lab. Ultimately, after communicating with her telepathically and learning of the existence of additional lab siblings, Eleven leaves her in the care of her Aunt Becky (Amy Seimetz).

While Eleven's mother was spared by the Stranger Things writers, another key character wasn't so lucky: Joyce (Winona Ryder)'s lovable boyfriend Bob (Sean Astin). Though he ended up dying at the hands of a Demogorgon in the penultimate episode of season two, the Stranger Things writers recently shared that Will (Noah Schnapp) nearly killed him.