Save $20 on the Beats x Kim Kardashian Earbuds During Amazon's October Prime Day 2022

Kim Kardashian has managed to turn neutrals into her signature color for fashion, beauty, home decor, and now electronics. The entrepreneur collaborated with Beats Fit Pro for its first custom collection, Beats x Kim. The Kardashians viewers know how much Kim lives for a monochromatic moment, but this drop is much more than a color palette. "I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement," Kim said in a press release.
Kim explained, "This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality." The Beats x Kim drop is all about that intersection of function and fashion. The Beats Fit Pro drop channels Kim's iconic minimalist aesthetic with three neutral colors: Moon (light), Dune (medium) and Earth (deep).
We all need earbuds, right? These are just what you need to get through the day's work calls, gym sessions, and anything in between. These have a premium sound with the brand's signature Active Noise Cancellation. And if you love these earbuds and you're upset because you don't have an iPhone, don't worry. You can use these with Android phones by downloading the Beats companion app.
If you're excited about this collab, you're not the only one. They sold out at Apple. However, if you missed out, you can save money if you shop today. They're on sale with a $20 discount during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. "Keep Up With" Kim and head over to Amazon before they sell out... again.
The Beats x Kim Kardashian Collaboration
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian– True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Choose between three chic color options. These earbuds are comfortable, flexible, and secure. They have three distinct modes: Active Noise Cancelling, and Transparency Mode, and Adaptive EQ. Plus, they're sweat-resistant and water-resistant. Each earbud has 6 hours of battery life, up to 24 hours of battery life combined with the charging case.
If you need some additional insights before you shop, check out these rave reviews from happy shoppers.
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian– True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds Reviews
A shopper said, "I've never owned Beats before, but I'm really happy I made this purchase. I've been through three pairs of AirPod Pro's, and my issue with them has always been that the sound would either fade, or a pod would blow out. I love doing a lot of cardio and I would have an issue with them always falling out too because of the activity, but these ones aren't going ANYWHERE. The material they're made out of is actually really smooth and comfortable to keep in as well. The sound is amazing and the noise cancellation works perfectly."
Another declared, "I love these earbuds! These are my first wireless earbuds and for someone that has weird shaped ears these are absolutely perfect for me! They are so comfortable and don't dig and actually stay inside my ear! It Sounds so good and it's so easy to use. I love the color because I am a brown girl and they never make any neutral colors for electronic stuff. Good job Kim…these are amazing! I'm Buying two more pairs for both of my sons! Thanks for thinking of the people that just want neutral colors versus the regular black white and gray. Absolutely worth the price!"
Someone else explained, "I have gone through many ear buds since Covid. Kim's ear buds are the absolute BEST earbuds I have ever used. I have tried MANY different ones and these blow them all away. I love the Kardashians and I am thrilled that I decided to try and get one more pair that I may like. BOOM these are it! Love them, love the quality, love the gorgeous color selection. Kardashians add to everything they touch."
An Amazon customer shared, "I was so excited when I saw that Kim was designing Beats headphones because I knew they would be quality. I love my headphones so much and they are perfect for my small ears. I've had the AirPod pros for a while but they always fall out. These stay in my ears so perfectly. They have a small hook that keeps them in. Sound is great, they have noise cancellation and spatial audio, plus they look really nice. Kim is the best!!!"
"These are a great purchase. I personally used AirPod Pros prior to these and they would always fall out of my ears. The colors of these are discreet, the sound quality is great, and they don't fall out thanks to the little hook at the top," a shopper wrote.
