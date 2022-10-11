Elon Musk Says He Expressed His “Concerns” to Kanye West Over Antisemitic Tweet

Elon Musk said he voiced his “concerns” to friend Kanye West after the rapper was restricted from Twitter for tweeting that he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”

By Tamantha Gunn Oct 11, 2022 4:28 PMTags
Kanye WestTwitterCelebrities
Watch: Lizzo, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Call Out Kanye West

Elon Musk is trying to be a voice of reason for his pal Kanye West.

The Tesla founder—who is set to become the new owner of Twitter—announced on the social media platform that he spoke to the Donda rapper, 45, after his recent antisemitic tweet.

"Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet," Elon, 51, tweeted Oct. 10, "which I think he took to heart."

Ye returned to Twitter on Oct. 8 for the first time in two years, and went on a tirade, writing that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people," adding, "you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda." 

Twitter subsequently removed the tweet and the Yeezy founder's comments prompted the platform to lock his account for violating Twitter's policies. (His tweet came hours after a Meta spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that it restricted his posting on Instagram for violating its rules and guidelines.)

read
Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and More Slam Kanye West After His Antisemitic Tweet

While Elon seemed to take a nice approach to Ye's remarks, other stars have not reacted so politely to his statements, including comedian Michael Rapaport, who wrote, "I'm up going DEFCON 6 Million @kanyewest. Stay disruptive. All day everyday. Disruptive behavior."

Musician Jack Antonoff tweeted, "Kanye a little bitch," while comedian Sarah Silverman wrote, "Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it's not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud."

Shutterstock, Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu Series Devil In the White City

2

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins

3

How Benoît Beauséjour-Savard Reacted to Ex Clare Crawley's Engagement

Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis said she "burst into tears" after reading the "Heartless" rapper's tweets.

"What are you doing? It's bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world, but on Twitter?" she said during an Oct. 10 appearance on Today. "On a portal to pour that in, as if Jewish people haven't had it hard enough? I mean, it was just abhorrent."

Jamie added, "I hope he gets help. It's terrible."

Trending Stories

1

Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu Series Devil In the White City

2

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins

3

How Benoît Beauséjour-Savard Reacted to Ex Clare Crawley's Engagement

4

Tom Brady Fishes With His Son Jack Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors

5

NeNe Leakes Speaks Out After 23-Year-Old Son Suffers "Scary" Stroke

Latest News

See Jessie James Decker's Bewitching Hocus Pocus Makeover

Why Lizzo Changed Lyrics to Her Song “GRRRLS” Amid Controversy

Get The Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vac & Accessories For 23% Off

Prime Day Deal: Save on Root Touch Up Spray With 8,300+ 5-Star Reviews

I’m Obsessed With Colgate Wisp Travel Toothbrushes and They’re 50% Off

Exclusive

How Valdé Beauty's Margarita Arriagada Is Making Cosmetics Personal

Update!

Prosecutors Drop All Charges Against Serial Subject Adnan Syed