Elon Musk Says He Expressed His “Concerns” to Kanye West Over Antisemitic Tweet

Elon Musk is trying to be a voice of reason for his pal Kanye West.
The Tesla founder—who is set to become the new owner of Twitter—announced on the social media platform that he spoke to the Donda rapper, 45, after his recent antisemitic tweet.
"Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet," Elon, 51, tweeted Oct. 10, "which I think he took to heart."
Ye returned to Twitter on Oct. 8 for the first time in two years, and went on a tirade, writing that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people," adding, "you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."
Twitter subsequently removed the tweet and the Yeezy founder's comments prompted the platform to lock his account for violating Twitter's policies. (His tweet came hours after a Meta spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that it restricted his posting on Instagram for violating its rules and guidelines.)
While Elon seemed to take a nice approach to Ye's remarks, other stars have not reacted so politely to his statements, including comedian Michael Rapaport, who wrote, "I'm up going DEFCON 6 Million @kanyewest. Stay disruptive. All day everyday. Disruptive behavior."
Musician Jack Antonoff tweeted, "Kanye a little bitch," while comedian Sarah Silverman wrote, "Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it's not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud."
Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis said she "burst into tears" after reading the "Heartless" rapper's tweets.
"What are you doing? It's bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world, but on Twitter?" she said during an Oct. 10 appearance on Today. "On a portal to pour that in, as if Jewish people haven't had it hard enough? I mean, it was just abhorrent."
Jamie added, "I hope he gets help. It's terrible."