October Prime Day 2022 Flash Deal: A Portable Blender With 11,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

If you need some additional information before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.

PopBabies Portable Blender Reviews

A shopper said, "I love it. It's great. I've convinced SEVERAL people they need it too... and it wasn't hard, they just saw it in action. It's easy to clean if you have the right tool and hard if not. Follow the directions or you'll break it."

Another declared, "This thing is life. It blends so fast and is better than any smoothie maker I've ever had."

An Amazon customer reviewed, "I love this portable blender! I work in a fast paced medical office and so i use this for my shakes in the morning at my desk and in the afternoon at lunch. Easy to clean I only charge it once every 4 or 5 days. It blends really well although when using powder it's a bit tricky, but the ice helps that. I am very satisfied with my purchase."

Someone else wrote, "Everyone is asking me where I got this. You would've thunk we would've known about this years ago. But on the go blender to make life easier!? Perfection. This is cute and sturdy, and I love that I can charge it with the USB anytime."

A shopper gushed, "I absolutely love this little mighty-might blender!! I use this at least 4x a week for making protein shakes and mostly with fresh fruit. Fruit is blended to a perfect purée on first go and then to a more liquified version on the second go. I have already traveled out of town with it as it's so compact and I often will take my drink to go. The carry handle on the lid makes it perfect for a to-go item."

Another person shared, "This is the best blender I've ever had. Looks so cute and really easy to use. The best thing I like about it is that it is portable for me to carry it with me to everywhere. It can perfectly and sufficiently fulfill the requirement of a single juicer. And it is really easy to clean. Love it!"

A fan of the blender insisted, "For someone who wants to drink more smoothies but doesn't have the time to always make them- this is for you. I have spent a long time looking for a portable blender. I freaking love it! It comes with a silicone ice tray and funnel which is nice. I received compliments from people at work because they were so amazed!"

"Great product! I love and use it all the time! Great product for people on the go. I freeze my fruits and veggies in a ziplock bag and just grab one bag before I leave out the door," a shopper wrote.

An initially skeptical shopper explained, "I kept seeing commercials about similar products and i thought sure let's try it out (I was always forgetting breakfast or to busy in the day for a meal). When I first opened the box I was caught off guard by the size, however when i was making my smoothies Isaw that this was perfect for on the go. The bottle itself is pretty sturdy and the base for the blender has a good battery life. When I've bought cheaper unknown brands it's always a 50/50 chance and i have to say I have no regrets on this product."

"I bought this to mix my pre/post workout shakes and I was fully expecting a flimsy blender that mixes with the consistency of a shaker bottle. I was completely wrong, this blender is powerful and the fact that it is rechargeable so I can take it with me in my gym bag is a HUGE plus for me and the ice tray that comes with it is perfect for my fruit smoothies. I am so happy with this purchase," an Amazon customer shared.

