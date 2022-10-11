This Cooling Body Pillow With 15,700+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews Is a Bedtime Essential and It's on Sale

If you need more info before you shop, check out these rave reviews.

Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow Reviews

A shopper gushed, "I've had this pillow for over 4 years and it still keeps its plushiness and softness like day 1. I'm a side sleeper and this is the perfect pillow to snuggle with. I've gone through so many body pillows and this is by far the best one I've had."

"I bought this over 5 years ago and it's still my favorite. Every other body pillow is too soft and does not work for side sleepers. I'm buying another one," a longtime fan raved.

Someone explained, "My husband is a hot sleeper and I bought him this cooling body pillow to help. We've tried many things and this is the first one to do what is says it will. It's cold to the touch, stays cooler than our other pillows, and if it warms up in the middle of the night, a few minutes outside the blanket will cool it back down."

Another person said, "Most. Incredible. Body. Pillow. EVER!! If you are looking for one incredible body pillow to blow your socks off, look no further..this is the one!! I can not say enough great things about this pillow."

An Amazon customer said, "I love this thing, and after getting used to it, I can barely sleep without it! I like it so much that I've brought it on vacation with me (when we drive) because I sleep so much better with it - highly recommend!"

"My love for this body pillow needed time to grow and now I can't see sleeping without it. I have neck pain, shoulder pain, hip pain, ankle pain, you-name-it pain! While it isn't magic, this body pillow has done a lot to help me sleep through the night and wake up much less achy than I normally would," a customer shared.

Another shopper said, "Was looking for this type body pillow as I'm a side sleeper and It helps relieve the stresses from that. Excellent purchase."

If you're looking for more ways to keep cool, this neck fan has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.