SSENSE Fall Finds: 24 Essential Styles From Levi's, Dr. Martens, Converse & More

Everyone knows that some fall trends come and go, but others are forever. Like, checked scarves and big hats might be outdated, but an oversized sweater? That's one you'll go back to year after year. And now that my personal favorite time of year is in full swing, I pulled some finds from SSENSE to help round out (or upgrade) your closet classics.

Because, hey: We're all guilty of loving our go-to styles for a few seasons past their prime. While there's nothing totally wrong with that, we definitely deserve fresh flannels. Also, hats that aren't misshapen, and gloves that actually match each other!

So whether you're looking to replace your beloved pair of leggings or just want a new pair of platform sneakers to add to your rotation, there's definitely something in this list for you.

From luxe layers to bold boots and with plenty of accessories to match, here are 24 of our forever fall finds you can get at SSENSE right now.