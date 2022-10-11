Blink-182's Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus Reuniting for New Music and World Tour

Watch : Blink 182 & Foo Fighters Cover Band FINAL Battle

Get ready to blast "All the Small Things" on repeat.

The original blink-182 lineup of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge is reuniting for a world tour, Live Nation announced on Oct. 11. According to a press release, the concert series kicks off in March 2023 and runs through February 2024, with the band making stops in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

If that news is already going to keep you up all night, just wait until you hear the rest. In addition to announcing the tour, the band revealed new music is on the way, with a new single "Edging" releasing Oct. 14 and another album set to drop (although the group hasn't shared its release date).

Barker, Hoppus and DeLonge won't be the only stars on the tour. The bands Wallows, Turnstile, The Story So Far and Rise Against will be joining blink-182 at different stops along the tour. Plus, blink-182 will be co-headlining Lollapalooza Brazil in March 2023 with Drake and Billie Eilish (and if Barker's recent shows are any indication, Kourtney Kardashian may be along for the show, showing more stunning concert looks).