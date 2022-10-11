Blink-182's Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus Reuniting for New Music and World Tour

Ready for some rockin' news? Blink-182's Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus are reuniting for a global tour, new album and new single. Scroll on for all the details.

Get ready to blast "All the Small Things" on repeat.

The original blink-182 lineup of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge is reuniting for a world tour, Live Nation announced on Oct. 11. According to a press release, the concert series kicks off in March 2023 and runs through February 2024, with the band making stops in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. 

If that news is already going to keep you up all night, just wait until you hear the rest. In addition to announcing the tour, the band revealed new music is on the way, with a new single "Edging" releasing Oct. 14 and another album set to drop (although the group hasn't shared its release date).

Barker, Hoppus and DeLonge won't be the only stars on the tour. The bands Wallows, Turnstile, The Story So Far and Rise Against will be joining blink-182 at different stops along the tour. Plus, blink-182 will be co-headlining Lollapalooza Brazil in March 2023 with Drake and Billie Eilish (and if Barker's recent shows are any indication, Kourtney Kardashian may be along for the show, showing more stunning concert looks).

It's been a while since fans have last seen Barker, Hoppus and DeLonge take the stage together. After going on hiatus in 2005 and getting the band back together in 2009, blink-182 and DeLonge parted ways in 2015, with their last album together being 2011's Neighborhoods. But in 2019, DeLonge—who went on to perform as part of Angels & Airwaves—said he thought he and blink-182 would play together again.

"We all love each other and care about each other," he told Rolling Stone at the time. "We don't always see eye to eye. I think people see the differences in our art. I love seeing how they've evolved and what they're doing."

Of parting ways with Barker and Hoppus, DeLonge noted that "sometimes it's hard when you're all trying to paint the same painting. And every once in a while, I like to see what the painting will be if I do it a different way. Off to the side. I think there's a healthy respect for everyone to be able to paint their own paintings."

Now, that the long-awaited reunion is almost here.  "We're coming. Tour's coming. Album's coming. Tom's coming," blink-182 wrote on its official Instagram account. "Tickets on sale Monday. New song EDGING out Friday. blink182.com."

Want to learn more about the rock show? For details on tour dates and stops, scroll on.

2023

Latin America

March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBD

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes+

April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBD

North America

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Jun 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Europe

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

2024

Australia/New Zealand

 Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena

Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre

Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena

Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena

Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre

Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena

