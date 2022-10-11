Amazon October Prime Day Deal: Score $72 Off the Viral Orolay Down Coat With 16,500+ Five-Star Reviews

We couldn't agree more. This parka comes in beige, black, gray, green, navy, red, wine and army green. It's windproof and waterproof, plus it's made to keep you warm without being too bulky. Check out these rave reviews.

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Reviews

"Another unique feature of this coat is the fact that the sides un-zip—which I think will make it more comfortable to wear when you're sitting in a car or on the ski lift," highlights one reviewer.

Another satisfied customer agrees: "I first saw this jacket on a fellow dog person, while walking our dogs. She is a designer so I assumed this was some expensive design jacket, cause it looks it! I just got mine today and I must say that it's perfect in every way!...Love the 1000 pockets and the side zippers feature. OVERALL it's a great jacket for the price that looks waaaaay more expensive than it is. Will def recommend to a friend!"

Someone else said, "Hands Down the Best Coat Ever!!! I absolutely love this coat. It's thick, heavy, warm and perfect for a cold winter. It has a lot of pockets and I feel like the quality is wonderful. I have bought 2 colors ( black and green) and love them both. I even bought one for my 12 year old girl and she loves it too! I highly recommend this coat!"

An Amazon customer reviewed, "I love this jacket so much. It's so warm and the hood is massive. It keeps all the cold breeze out. I didn't think I'd like all the zippers and pockets but I absolutely love them and they have come in such good use. This is the best jacket I've ever had."

A shopper raved, "I absolutely LOVE LOVE LOVE this coat! I just used it while shoveling outside in a snow storm (in Utah) and was actually sweating! And all I had underneath was a t-shirt! Which is shocking as I am that person that is ALWAYS cold (still shivering in the car while my husband is rolling down his window in a snow storm because he is sweating). It is a heavy, thick coat. And the hood is HUGE! In a good way. It comes way past my face, which makes me feel super warm and protected from the weather."

Another explained, "I have been contemplating getting this jacket for over a year. I saw this jacket recently on someone at a store and made the plunge. Best decision ever! I LOVE the way this fits and feels. The hood is so soft on the inside. Also I love that the jacket has zippers on the side to make the coat smaller fit or bigger. It's very warm. I bought the dark green because I have a ton of black jackets and the color is just like it's pictured. Def a great buy and a great find!"

A shopper wrote, "So warm-feels like putting on a blanket each time-I live in Syracuse NY and this is the BEST!!"

