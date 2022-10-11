Scarlett Johansson Recalls Being “Objectified” and “Hypersexualized” as a Young Actress

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Naming Her Son Cosmo

Scarlett Johansson is reflecting on her experience of being "hypersexualized" as a young actress in Hollywood.

The Black Widow star recently opened up about how being made to appear older in certain films when she was a young actress changed the way people perceived her.

"I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn't getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do," she shared during an Oct. 10 appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "But I remember thinking to myself, I was like, ‘I think people think I'm, like, 40 years old.' It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against."

Scarlett—who made her acting debut in the 1994 film North at age 9—believes she got grouped into only playing certain roles because of her looks. At age 17, she was cast in the 2003 film, Lost in Translation, playing a character that was five years her senior.