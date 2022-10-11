I’m Obsessed With Colgate Wisp Travel Toothbrushes and They’re on Sale for 52% Off Today

If you need additional insights, here are some rave reviews from more Amazon shoppers.

Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrush Reviews

Colgate Wisps are my new FAVORITE thing. I keep them in my purse, my car, my bookbag....everywhere! I got tired of lugging around my toothbrush in my purse, so Colgate Wisps were the answer to my problem. They give the same fresh feeling as brushing your teeth! I love using one of the Colgate Wisps after I eat when I go out to eat for lunch or dinner. I can't imagine life without them now. They have become an essential item to my daily life!

I carry these wherever I go and use it after each meal. It doesn't seem to get everything as the pick is softish, and it is not a real toothbrush after all,but with some work it does the trick and freshens my breath nicely.

The coolest thing since sliced bread. These hit the spot when you need them. It has a little bit of dissolving mint gel that refreshes you mouth. The head is smaller than a regular toothbrush so it takes a little longer to get everywhere, but somehow it feels like it gets in all the cracks and feels super legit. Built in pick/flosser at the end tops it off. A must have for in the car or in your bag. Will be buying again.

Literally everything I've been missing for a fresh mouth. Perfect to bring anywhere anytime you don't feel comfortable smiling or talking.

I always use to travel with a small toothbrush and toothpaste in my bag when I got on the plane. I didn't like the fact that when I used the bathroom in the airport, people would look at me weird when I was brushing my teeth after my flight. This solved everything! Leaves my breath fresh and teeth clean! I also leave some in my car so that I can use it after going out for dinner.

These are great for traveling and great for people with braces. I bought these because I was tired of carrying around a bunch of stuff and constantly needing to find a place to brush my teeth/braces! Once I bought these it solved everything. I keep a pack in my purse at all times and they really come in handy!

