Nikki Bella Is a Wedding Day Dream on the Cover of Brides Magazine

Watch : Nikki Bella MARRIES Artem Chigvintsev in Paris

Prepare to add Nikki Bella's latest photoshoot pics to your wedding Pinterest board.

Fans will have to wait until next year to see what the WWE star wore for her Aug. 26 wedding to husband Artem Chigvintsev on the E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do. But until then, Nikki showed off her bridal style on The Wedding Fashion Issue cover of Brides Magazine, and E! News has the exclusive first look.

The 38-year-old posed for pics in four unique bridal looks, each perfect for her wedding's Parisian setting. On the cover, Nikki looks straight out of a fairytale in a gorgeous ballgown, which features lace sleeves reminiscent of Kate Middleton's iconic royal wedding look from 2011.

But Nikki is nothing but versatile when it comes to her style, as she did a complete 180 for her second ensemble. Looking like a classic Hollywood star, she donned a stunning, one-shoulder sequin dress with a sexy skirt slit and completed the look with a side-swept hairstyle, a dark lip and a bottle of champagne.