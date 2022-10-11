Nikki Bella Is a Wedding Day Dream on the Cover of Brides Magazine

Prepare to add Nikki Bella's latest photoshoot pics to your wedding Pinterest board.
Fans will have to wait until next year to see what the WWE star wore for her Aug. 26 wedding to husband Artem Chigvintsev on the E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do. But until then, Nikki showed off her bridal style on The Wedding Fashion Issue cover of Brides Magazine, and E! News has the exclusive first look.
The 38-year-old posed for pics in four unique bridal looks, each perfect for her wedding's Parisian setting. On the cover, Nikki looks straight out of a fairytale in a gorgeous ballgown, which features lace sleeves reminiscent of Kate Middleton's iconic royal wedding look from 2011.
But Nikki is nothing but versatile when it comes to her style, as she did a complete 180 for her second ensemble. Looking like a classic Hollywood star, she donned a stunning, one-shoulder sequin dress with a sexy skirt slit and completed the look with a side-swept hairstyle, a dark lip and a bottle of champagne.
Switching things up again, Nikki modeled a plain white, long-sleeved dress with a sequined top for her third look, featuring fun, feathered sleeves. And last but not least, Nikki looked as sweet as a cupcake in a voluminous white mini-dress with pearl heels for her final outfit of the shoot.
Nikki also opened up to Brides about her and Artem's special day. "When I walked down the aisle, I wanted to be the strong, fierce woman, but also have this feminine, graceful side that made Artem melt," she said. "I walked myself down the aisle, because I'm about to be 39 and I don't need to be given away. I'm a mother. I'm an entrepreneur. I've done a lot of things on my own in life, so while I knew I wanted to walk myself down the aisle, I also wanted to have the presence of all these strong women with me."
Nikki revealed a surprising fact about her actual wedding day look. "People are going to think I'm crazy, but I didn't choose my ceremony dress until 30 minutes before I walked down the aisle," Nikki shared. "My poor mother!"
Scroll below to see all of Nikki's beautiful Brides Magazine looks. And stay tuned for your invite to E!'s upcoming special Nikki Bella Says I Do.