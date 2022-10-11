Exclusive

Nikki Bella Is a Wedding Day Dream on the Cover of Brides Magazine

Nikki Bella showed off her newlywed glow on the latest cover of Brides Magazine. Get an exclusive first look at her gorgeous, bridal photoshoot following her wedding to Artem Chigvintsev.

By Paige Strout Oct 11, 2022 2:12 PMTags
FashionMagazinesWeddingsExclusivesCelebritiesNikki BellaArtem ChigvintsevNBCU
Watch: Nikki Bella MARRIES Artem Chigvintsev in Paris

Prepare to add Nikki Bella's latest photoshoot pics to your wedding Pinterest board.

Fans will have to wait until next year to see what the WWE star wore for her Aug. 26 wedding to husband Artem Chigvintsev on the E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do. But until then, Nikki showed off her bridal style on The Wedding Fashion Issue cover of Brides Magazine, and E! News has the exclusive first look.

The 38-year-old posed for pics in four unique bridal looks, each perfect for her wedding's Parisian setting. On the cover, Nikki looks straight out of a fairytale in a gorgeous ballgown, which features lace sleeves reminiscent of Kate Middleton's iconic royal wedding look from 2011.

But Nikki is nothing but versatile when it comes to her style, as she did a complete 180 for her second ensemble. Looking like a classic Hollywood star, she donned a stunning, one-shoulder sequin dress with a sexy skirt slit and completed the look with a side-swept hairstyle, a dark lip and a bottle of champagne.

photos
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

Switching things up again, Nikki modeled a plain white, long-sleeved dress with a sequined top for her third look, featuring fun, feathered sleeves. And last but not least, Nikki looked as sweet as a cupcake in a voluminous white mini-dress with pearl heels for her final outfit of the shoot.

Nikki also opened up to Brides about her and Artem's special day. "When I walked down the aisle, I wanted to be the strong, fierce woman, but also have this feminine, graceful side that made Artem melt," she said. "I walked myself down the aisle, because I'm about to be 39 and I don't need to be given away. I'm a mother. I'm an entrepreneur. I've done a lot of things on my own in life, so while I knew I wanted to walk myself down the aisle, I also wanted to have the presence of all these strong women with me."

Instagram

Nikki revealed a surprising fact about her actual wedding day look. "People are going to think I'm crazy, but I didn't choose my ceremony dress until 30 minutes before I walked down the aisle," Nikki shared. "My poor mother!"

Scroll below to see all of Nikki's beautiful Brides Magazine looks. And stay tuned for your invite to E!'s upcoming special Nikki Bella Says I Do.

Trending Stories

1

Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu Series Devil In the White City

2
Exclusive

Inside Emma Roberts' New Romance With Actor Cody John

3

Every Magical Look From Dancing With the Stars Disney+ Night

Tawni Bannister for Brides
Cover Girl

Nikki Bella showed off her newlywed glow on the cover of Brides Magazine's The Wedding Fashion Issue.

Tawni Bannister for Brides
Fit For A Princess

Nikki channeled her inner princess for this bridal look.

Tawni Bannister for Brides
Bridal Beauty

The WWE star showcased her bridal beauty in a floor-length lace ballgown.

Tawni Bannister for Brides
Dazzling Diva

The former Total Divas star sparkled in this one-shoulder sequin dress.

Tawni Bannister for Brides
A Toast to the Bride

What wedding would be complete without a champagne toast?

Tawni Bannister for Brides
Feathered Fun

The feathered sleeves on Nikki's third bridal look have us blown away.

Tawni Bannister for Brides
Short And Sweet

Breaking traditional bridal norms, Nikki donned a sweet white mini-dress for her photoshoot.

Trending Stories

1

Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu Series Devil In the White City

2

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins

3

Tom Brady Fishes With His Son Jack Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors

4
Exclusive

Inside Emma Roberts' New Romance With Actor Cody John

5

You Have to See Charli D’Amelio Dress as Marge Simpson on DWTS

Latest News

Scarlett Johansson Recalls Being “Hypersexualized” as a Young Actress

Prime Day: Save $57 on Massage Therapy Gun With 9,500+ 5-Star Reviews

Exclusive

Go Inside Nikki Bella's Stunning Brides Magazine Photo Shoot

Orlando Bloom Reflects on “Dark Time” After Near-Death Experience

2022 People's Choice Awards: Submit Your Fan Favorites Before Voting

Why Chris Olsen's Coming Out Story Is Proof He Can Handle Anything

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Travel Deals Starting at $9