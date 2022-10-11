The Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Is a Spot Treatment With 22,200+ 5-Star Reviews and It’s 30% Off Today

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

No matter how diligent you are with your skincare routine, pimples still happen, unfortunately. That's just a fact of life, for most of us anyway. That's why it's important to pay attention to your skin and stay consistent with your regimen in addition to having a backup plan. The best solution for sudden pimples is the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, in my opinion. This is one of those magical products that make a significant difference whenever I'm frustrated with a zit that won't disappear. So, of course, I'm stocking up during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

You don't need much when applying this drying lotion. Just dip a cotton swab into the jar, dab the product on your pimple, and let it do its thing. I usually leave this on overnight, but if I have a work-from-home, audio-only calls kind of day, I have no shame in my skincare game. I'm not the only one who adores the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. This highly effective product has 22,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's on sale at a 30% discount.