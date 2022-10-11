Tia Mowry Sends Love to Ex Cory Hardrict Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry is ready to start the next chapter of her life.
Nearly a week after the Sister, Sister alum, 44, announced that she and husband Cory Hardrict are divorcing, she expressed how appreciative she is of the support that she has received from everyone.
"Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one's dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community," she captioned an Oct. 10 Instagram post of photos of herself standing next to an old school car. "The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I'm so grateful to you all."
Tia added, "New Book, First Chapter to follow."
Cory, 42, responded to Tia's message, writing a red heart emoji in the comments section of her post. She in turn replied, "I love you."
The actress' post comes just six days after she announced that she and Cory—who share son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4—had split.
"I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," Tia captioned a picture of herself and the All American: Homecoming actor on Instagram Oct. 4. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."
The Family Reunion actress added, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."
Tia cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for separation, according to divorce papers filed on Oct. 3 and obtained by E! News. She also requested for legal and physical joint custody of their children and asked to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support, citing a premarital agreement.
Earlier this year, the couple—who tied the knot in 2008—celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.
On April 20, Tia shared photos from their wedding day along with a sweet caption, writing, "I've loved you for 22 years and I'll love you for a million more. Happy 14th Wedding Anniversary! I love you Mr. Hardrict."