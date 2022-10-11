Actress Eileen Ryan, Sean Penn's Mom, Dead at 94

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Hollywood has lost a beloved star.

Actress Eileen Ryan—mom to actor Sean Penn, composer Michael Penn and the late Chris Penn—died at her home in Malibu on Oct. 9, her publicist confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death has yet to be revealed for Eileen, whose passing comes just a week before her 95th birthday.

Eileen's eldest son Michael also confirmed her death in an Oct. 10 tweet, sharing a throwback photo of her and writing, "We lost mom yesterday."

Born Eileen Annucci of New York, the star appeared in several films, TV shows and stage productions throughout her career.

Eileen made her Broadway debut in 1953 in Sing Till Tomorrow. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she met husband Leo Penn while rehearsing for a Circle in the Square production of the play The Iceman Cometh in 1957 and they wed a few months later, staying by each other's sides for more than 40 years before his death in 1998. Other Broadway credits included her role in the 1958 production of Comes a Day.