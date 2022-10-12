Why Johnny Bananas Was Finally Ready to Return to The Challenge

Watch : The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Talks Helping Ukraine

"It feels good to be home."

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio is finally back on The Challenge, making his first appearance since notching his historic seventh win on Total Madness in 2020. Prior to his two-year hiatus, the 40-year-old had competed in 12 consecutive seasons of the MTV reality franchise, so his absence was felt by the show's rabid fanbase. So why was Johnny Bananas finally ready to stage his comeback?

"I know how much the fans missed me, I know how much I missed all of you and I just felt like it was what better time than now?" Johnny told E! News. "I feel like I needed to take a little mental and physical hiatus after what I did to myself on Total Madness. It was a huge win. I wanted to have some time to just take that all in."

While he may have opted out of competing, Johnny still stayed in the mix, thanks to his Death, Taxes and Bananas podcast on The Ringer Network. In addition to recapping episodes, the 17-season vet also interviews fellow Challengers, which proved to be an "unintended" benefit to his game.