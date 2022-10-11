Amazon October Prime Day 2022: I'm a Shopping Editor, Here's What I'm Buying

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is finally here. Here's a shopping editor's guide to the best deals: Laneige, Mario Badescu, Honest Beauty, and more.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 11, 2022 7:00 AMTags
Ecomm Amazon Prime Day Shopping Editor PicksGetty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2022 was a highlight for all of us shopping enthusiasts. Now, Amazon has given us another chance for major discounts, the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. Shoppers have been looking forward to this two-day sale for months, especially me. I'm an E! Shopping Editor and I've been meticulously planning out my purchases for a while. There are some tried and true beauty products that I can't wait to restock at a discounted rate. I want to buy clothes that I already have in additional colors. And, of course, there are some home gadgets that I cannot wait to try.

If you're looking for some shopping recommendations, I have you covered. Here are the items I'm buying on Amazon Prime Day.

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Picks Are "Cute, Hot, and Cozy"

Beauty Products to Restock

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

This is a skincare staple, for sure. When a pimple arises, dip a cotton swab into this drying lotion and dab it on top of the blemish. This is my go-to remedy to dry out a pimple. This has a major impact, especially when I use it overnight.

I'm not the only one who relies on Mario Badescu to banish pimples. This product has 22,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$19
$13
Amazon

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

I'm a huge fan of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. I wear it all the time, even when I'm not sleeping. It's so incredibly hydrating, but I lost the applicator and I don't love dipping my hands into the container over and over again. That's why I love this version of the same product in packaging that's a squeezable tube. It's easy to use, it's much more hygenic, and it really keeps my lips nice and soft. I bring this with my everywhere that I go.

This lip balm comes six scents.

$17
$12
Amazon

Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer

I fantasize about how amazing I would look with a 30-step beauty routine, but I just don't have the time to do that every single day. That's why I have so much appreciation for a two-in-one product. This product from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty is a lash primer and a mascara in one. Put on the primer, wait about 30 seconds, then go in with your mascara and you'll see major difference in the appearance of your lashes. Mine look longer, voluminous, and separated.

This product has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$18
$12
Amazon

AOA Studio Collection Makeup Sponge Set- 6 Sponges

Makeup sponges can get pretty pricey (for just one sponge) and who has the time to clean them every single day? Not me. That's why I'm so happy I found these. These are such a great bargain, plus they are much softer than any other makeup applicator I've ever used and they expand to a much bigger size. I used to buy a certain name brand sponge, but I'm never doing that again. I will never stop being these blending sponges.

They have 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$13
$10
Amazon

Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, Peppermint- 96 Total

No matter how dignified I try to be when I eat, I always manage to get food stuck in my teeth. And as a person who talks a lot, I really don't want everyone I encounter to see food in my teeth. That's why I take this mini travel toothbrushes everywhere I go. They are just what I need to avoid embarrassing moments and there's a little pick on the end of each brush to get those bites that are stuck between your teeth.

These disposable toothbrushes have 20,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$32
$12
Amazon

Fashion Essentials

Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank, Pack of 2

These are the best tank tops, great to wear on their own in the warm months or as a layering piece throughout the year. They're high-quality and a can't-miss price point. I have many of these already, but I would like to get as many colors as possible. I will definitely be stocking up during Amazon Prime Day.

These tanks have 29,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$16
$10
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Full-Length Leggings

High-quality activewear does not have to be expensive, but it's hard to know when you're getting a good deal or when you're just buying something cheap. I have bought, tested, and returned many leggings before I came to the realization that these are my favorite budget-friendly option.

There are so many colors to choose from, they don't slip down or ride up, they're never see-through, and they're supportive without constricting. These leggings have 30,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23
$16
Amazon

Products I Want to Try

Ninja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker, for Gelato, Mix-ins, Milkshakes, Sorbet, Smoothie Bowls & More

My little brother and I always enjoy cooking and baking together. We always have so much fun making new recipes together and I've had my eye on this ice cream maker for a while. We can use it to transform fruit, chocolates, nuts, and other ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, and milkshakes. 

$200
$177
Amazon

If you're looking for more Amazon recommendations, check out these picks from Kenan Thompson.

Bella Hadid Celebrates 26th Birthday in Sexy Leather and Lace Look