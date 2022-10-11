Kenan Thompson’s Practical Picks From the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Will Make Your Life Easier

We interviewed Kenan Thompson because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Kenan is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Amazon shoppers look forward to Prime Day every summer, but this year we are twice as lucky with a second major sale. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is two days of deals starting on October 11, 2022. There are major discounts across many product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty products. If you're looking for some practical picks, Saturday Night Live icon Kenan Thompson has you covered with some can't-miss recommendations.
Kenan chose some useful kitchen appliances, innovative cleaning devices, and fun games for the whole family to enjoy. If you like to plan your Amazon shopping ahead of time, Kenan's picks are a great place to start.
Kenan Thompson's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Picks
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that Crisps, Roasts, Reheats, & Dehydrates, for Quick, Easy Meals
"It's great to keep the grease away from food. You just feel a little healthier and the food tastes great and cooks quickly."
This air fryer has 33,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker, Warmer & Sterilizer
"The pressure cooker is great because you can cook rice with it. Otherwise, rice isn't the easiest to cook. You don't want to burn the bottom."
The Instant Pot has 47,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
First Botany Himalayan Salt Body Scrub- Helps With Moisturizing Skin, Acne, Cellulite, Dead Skin Scars, Wrinkles
"Whenever I would go to the mall, I would always try those salt scrubs at the booth. My skin was always so smooth, so I want that at home and it doesn't get easier than just reordering on Amazon. My skin feels so smooth right when I get out of the shower."
This scrub has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit
"This is a solid brand that I can rely on. The set is handy and has the essentials. You can do so much with a little drill, from putting things together to decorating. Sometimes, those tasks seem impossible, for knuckleheads like myself. I'm such a caveman."
This set has 36,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Levoit Air Purifier
"I need to get the allergens and dust out of the air. You would be surprised by how dirty the air can be in your home. The air purifier has indicators telling you how clean it is. I was like 'Crap, I didn't know I was living with such dirty air.'"
"You want to feel like you're doing your part to keep yourself healthy. It's always nice to see the digital readout tell you that you have clean air. I like that."
This air purifier has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iWALK Portable Charger
"It's so nice and compact. It fits the phone so seamlessly that it feels like it comes with the phone. It's so small and it's great to have a backup battery."
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal - Empties Itself for up to 60 Days, Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Compatible with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets
"It makes a major difference having a house that's clean constantly. Even using it once a week is a drastic difference. We get rid of dust and allergens in those little places that can be tough to clean on your own. It's nice to keep a clean house and not have to do a lot of the physical labor yourself all the time."
"It's very comforting. There's nothing more comforting than coming home to a clean house."
Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus, Bergamot, and Botanical Deodorant, With Natural Ingredients
"We have to start paying attention to ingredients and their possible effects. I'm just trying to be on that same consciousness of doing my part to stay healthy. I do enjoy a natural deodorant. We all have different needs, but go natural if you can. We are so lucky to have so many options to choose from. We might as well pay attention when companies are making products that are so affordable and readily available."
This deodorant has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens- A Dodgeball Card Game
"We're always looking for new games to play because you run through the board games. It's hard to keep kids interested in doing things more than once. We need to switch things up. This has the nuance of the sport we know how to play and it's a card game. It's just a little more intriguing."
This game has 27,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Play-Doh Modeling Compound 24-Pack Case of Colors
"Anybody who has kids know that they just leave lids open. If you buy a pack of three or four, they will be dried out soon. With a 24-pack you have extras. I only know this from experience. More Play-Doh containers in the smaller size is the way to go."
This set has 20,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
While you're shopping, check out these discounts on Amazon devices.