Charli D'Amelio Dresses as Marge Simpson and Still Tops Dancing With the Stars Leaderboard

The Oct. 10 episode of Dancing With the Stars kept things all in the family.

It was Disney+ Night inside the ballroom, which called for the remaining 13 celebrity contestants and their partners to draw inspiration from the streamer's massive library—from Marvel to Pixar, classic Disney films to new favorites—for their dances. All that was missing was a churro and some Dole Whip.

For the third consecutive week, there was a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard between the same three couples. Charli D'Amelio, dressed as Marge Simpson, and her partner Mark Ballas, dressed as Homer Simpson, wowed the judges with their jazz routine to The Simpsons theme song. Judge Derek Hough was especially impressed, saying the routine was bound to "go viral."

Another moment that's sure to set Internet ablaze was co-host Tyra Banks getting Charli's boyfriend Landon Barker's name wrong for the second consecutive week. In an attempt to apologize for calling him "Logan" on the Oct. 3 episode, Tyra flubbed and called him Logan again. There's always next week, Tyra!

Charli and Mark's score of 36 points earned them another tie with Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson, who danced to "Wait For It" from Hamilton, and Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, who danced to Electric Light Orchestra's "Mr. Blue Sky" from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack.

Not to be outdone by Charli, Gabby was decked out as Guardians character Gamora for their quickstep routine.