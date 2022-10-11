Charli D'Amelio Dresses as Marge Simpson and Still Tops Dancing With the Stars Leaderboard

It was Disney+ Night on Dancing With the Stars and the costumes were out in full force, including Charli D'Amelio as Marge from The Simpsons. Find out how everybody else fared.

The Oct. 10 episode of Dancing With the Stars kept things all in the family.

It was Disney+ Night inside the ballroom, which called for the remaining 13 celebrity contestants and their partners to draw inspiration from the streamer's massive library—from Marvel to Pixar, classic Disney films to new favorites—for their dances. All that was missing was a churro and some Dole Whip.

For the third consecutive week, there was a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard between the same three couples. Charli D'Amelio, dressed as Marge Simpson, and her partner Mark Ballas, dressed as Homer Simpson, wowed the judges with their jazz routine to The Simpsons theme song. Judge Derek Hough was especially impressed, saying the routine was bound to "go viral."

Another moment that's sure to set Internet ablaze was co-host Tyra Banks getting Charli's boyfriend Landon Barker's name wrong for the second consecutive week. In an attempt to apologize for calling him "Logan" on the Oct. 3 episode, Tyra flubbed and called him Logan again. There's always next week, Tyra!

Charli and Mark's score of 36 points earned them another tie with Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson, who danced to "Wait For It" from Hamilton, and Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, who danced to Electric Light Orchestra's "Mr. Blue Sky" from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack. 

Not to be outdone by Charli, Gabby was decked out as Guardians character Gamora for their quickstep routine.

The news wasn't as good for Trevor Donovan and his partner Emma Slater, or Sam Champion and his partner Cheryl Burke, as both couples found themselves in the bottom two.

When the judges' scores were combined with the fan vote, Sam and Cheryl were sent home for their paso doble to "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman.

Disney +

Dancing With the Stars heads to the prom during a two-night live event next week, starting Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

For the latest Dancing With the Stars scorecard updates, keep scrolling!

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Week 1: 32 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Week 1: 29 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 32 points
Week 4: 34 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 29 points
Week 4: 34 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 28 points
Week 4: 32 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 30 points
Week 4: 32 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 25 points
Week 3: 26 points
Week 4: 31 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 27 points
Week 2: 29 points
Week 3: 31 points
Week 4: 29 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Week 1: 17 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 29 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 23 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 29 points
Week 4: 28 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 30 points
Week 3: 27 points
Week 4: 28 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 26 points
Week 3: 25 points
Week 4: 25 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 21 points
Week 3: 24 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 23 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 18 points (Eliminated)

