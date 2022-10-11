Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Picks Are "Cute, Hot, and Cozy"

We interviewed Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want to shop with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, here's your chance. Well, sort of. Lala shared her must-haves from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. In an exclusive E! interview, the Bravolebrity explained, "Amazon is my weakness. It's an addiction. So, I fill my cart to the brim, but then I feel like it's important for me to really tell people what you can't live without."

Lala shared her must-have Amazon fashion picks ahead of the sale. If you want additional insights, she will be on Amazon Live on Oct. 11, 2022, at 5 PM ET with more selections, and some honest commentary, of course.

Give Them Lala with these fashionable must-haves recommended by the self-proclaimed queen of "balling on a budget."