Mark Hoppus Will Dive Deeper Into Blink-182 and Cancer Battle in Upcoming Memoir

Mark Hoppus will soon go from "Adam's Song" to "Mark's Book."

The Blink-182 bassist recently revealed he's working on a memoir that details his life in the rock band, as well as his battle with lymphoma.

"I started writing a book, actually, earlier this year," he told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Oct. 10. "I'm not that far into it yet but I'm writing a book about my life and experience in Blink and what I've gone through over the past year or so."

Hoppus is working with an editor and publisher to get everything in motion, though he indicated he won't share many details just yet. As he noted, "We're finalizing the deal and I'm really happy with the way that's coming together. I'm excited to tell my story."

The news comes 30 years after the formation of Blink-182, which now includes members Travis Barker and Matt Skiba.

The upcoming memoir will also give Hoppus his chance to share more about his 2021 cancer battle, which he accidentally shared on Instagram last summer when he only meant to inform his "close friends" list, he told THR.

The musician added that he didn't publicly announce for the "longest time" anything about his stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma because he was "scared and overwhelmed by the whole thing."