Amazon October Prime Day 2022 Deals on Holiday Gifts: Peloton, Swarovski & More

From beauty sets and trendy accessories to unique drinkware and kitchen must-haves, we've rounded up some Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals you'll want to add to your list.

By Kristine Fellizar, Ella Chakarian Oct 12, 2022 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleShoppingE! Insider ShopShop SalesAmazon Prime Early Access Sale
Ecomm Amazon Prime Day Holiday GiftsAmazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

In the mood to get ahead on holiday shopping? Take advantage of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals to stock up on all the gifts you plan to give during the holiday season.

Whether you're shopping for someone beauty and fashion obsessed or kitchen and cooking crazy, this guide to the best holiday gifts to give come at some equally superior sale prices. Some of our favorites include a 15% off the original Peloton bike, an Instant Pot cold brew maker and Hydro Flask water bottles for less than $40. Basically, Amazon has something to give to everyone at unbeatable prices.

Continue reading to check out our picks from the countless Prime Early Access Sale deals that would make great holiday gifts this year.

read
Amazon October Prime Day 2022 Tech Sale: Save 70% on TVs & Deals on Kindles, Halo Bands, and More

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

The Beats Studio Buds come in five colors and features up to eight hours of listening time, active noise cancelling and supports spatial audio for immersive sound. It's originally $150, but it's on sale during Prime Day for $100. 

$150
$100
Amazon

Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22-inch HD Touchscreen

This Peloton indoor stationary bike is a total workout game changer, and it's currently on sale for over $200 off its original price. One Amazon review describes the bike as "first class all the way." If you want in on the transformative workout experience, add it to your cart for its sale price today. For more gifting options, Peloton accessories and apparel are 25% off too!

$1,445
$1,225
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

2

Tom Brady Is Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bündchen Split Rumors

3

Blake Shelton Announces He's Leaving The Voice Next Season

Taylor Swoden Sandwich Maker 3 In 1

The three-in-one Taylor Swoden Sandwich Maker seriously does it all, from waffles to grilled cheeses. During Amazon Prime Day, you can get this on sale for $30.

$35
$30
Amazon

Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Dots 10' x 10'

Big Blanket Co. makes extra, extra large blankets that are 10' x 10'. They are super soft, cozy, and can pretty much fit the whole family. Perfect for snuggling! During Amazon Prime Day, you can get it on sale for $127.

$160
$127
Amazon

Electric Jar Opener, Restaurant Automatic Jar Opener

This electric jar opener was made for seniors with arthritis, hand pain or low grip strength. Numerous Amazon shoppers have given this handy tool as gifts and were well received. During Prime Day, you can get it on sale for $19.

$22
$19
Amazon

JW PEI Women's Joy Shoulder Bag

The super chic Joy shoulder bag by JW PEI comes in 14 colors including classics like white, brown and black, as well as bold and bright colors like lime green, peacock blue and chili. During Prime Day, you can snag this for $72.

$90
$72
Amazon

Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set - 6 Pieces

Beauty sets make excellent holiday gifts. During Prime Day, you can get this matte liquid lipstick set, with over 30,000 five-star reviews, for $10. According to reviews, the quality is impressive. One wrote, "I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and had to try it! The reviews are right. For some reason, this lipstick is better than $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out. No smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!"

$12
$10
Amazon

Instant Pot Instant Cold Brew Coffee Maker

With this Instant Pot Instant Cold Brew Coffee Maker, you can brew and store your very own cold brew with your favorite ground coffee and customize the brew strength to your liking. On sale for $80, you can use the Cold Brew Coffee Maker to brew tea, as well. 

$120
$80
Amazon

Amazon Basics Fuzzy Faux Fur Sherpa Throw Blanket

The perfect holiday gift is something the combines style with comfort and warmth, especially as colder weather approaches. This Amazon Basics Fuzzy Fur Sherpa Throw Blanket comes in different prints and colors to choose from, all of them so soft that you just might want to gift one to yourself.

$20
$16
Amazon

DASH Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker

This DASH Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bit Maker makes four egg bites or breakfast sandwiches, so it's perfect for a breakfast lover- or any time of day you're in the mood for eggs, we don't make the breakfast food rules. This easy and fun kitchen appliance is currently on sale for $24.

$30
$24
Amazon

Swarovski Attract Trilogy Crystal Necklace And Earrings Jewelry Collection

If you're on the hunt to give a shimmering gift to someone special, these crystal earrings from Swarovski is an impeccable choice. You can snag this stunning pair of earrings for $64 instead of $115.

$115
$64
Amazon

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

The beloved Hydro Flask water bottle is currently on sale for $38 instead of the usual $55. There are nine available colors and according to the 34,877 five-star reviews, you can't go wrong with giving this water bottle as a gift.

$55
$38
Amazon

Looking for more can't-miss Amazon Prime Day deals? Check out The Best Prime Day Tech & Home Deals From Vitamix, Instant Pot, Beats & More.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

2

Blake Shelton Announces He's Leaving The Voice Next Season

3

Tom Brady Is Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bündchen Split Rumors

4

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump: See the Precious Pic

5

All the Bombshells in Peacock's Barney the Dinosaur Documentary

Latest News

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on TikTok-Famous Products

The True Love Story of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Exclusive

Fall 2022 Nail Trends Celeb Manicurists Say Will Be Your New Obsession

All the Bombshells in Peacock's Barney the Dinosaur Documentary

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Holiday Gifts: Peloton, Swarovski & More

Anthony Rapp Clarifies Reason He Accused Kevin Spacey of Misconduct

Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Share Kiss During Lingerie Photo Shoot