Amazon October Prime Day 2022 Deals on Holiday Gifts: Peloton, Swarovski & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In the mood to get ahead on holiday shopping? Take advantage of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals to stock up on all the gifts you plan to give during the holiday season.

Whether you're shopping for someone beauty and fashion obsessed or kitchen and cooking crazy, this guide to the best holiday gifts to give come at some equally superior sale prices. Some of our favorites include a 15% off the original Peloton bike, an Instant Pot cold brew maker and Hydro Flask water bottles for less than $40. Basically, Amazon has something to give to everyone at unbeatable prices.

Continue reading to check out our picks from the countless Prime Early Access Sale deals that would make great holiday gifts this year.